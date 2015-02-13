You wrote you updated the drivers but if you used Microsoft's "Driver Update" button we know that's not the right way. Also, with SSD I find that I must check the SSD, motherboard firmware PLUS install Intel's RST on some systems.
Your system build should reveal the right order of OS, drivers and app installs. (Intel RST is an app.)
Bob
I have been struggling with BSOD (it can be either blue screen with white writing, or just go black) for almost a year now. It occurs daily. I brought my computer to the computer store where I bought it and they tested the GPU at the highest stress level and said it was fine. I bought a new monitor which hasn't fixed it.
Someone told me they had a similar problem and replaced the hard drive and all their problems were solved. Since mine is a SSD and not cheap, I don't want to do this without some expert advice.
I got this message when I got windows to work again:
Problem signature:
Problem Event Name: BlueScreen
OS Version: 6.1.7601.2.1.0.768.3
Locale ID: 1033
Additional information about the problem:
BCCode: 116
BCP1: FFFFFA800B8B84E0
BCP2: FFFFF8800FD6E828
BCP3: FFFFFFFFC000009A
BCP4: 0000000000000004
OS Version: 6_1_7601
Service Pack: 1_0
Product: 768_1
Files that help describe the problem:
C:\Windows\Minidump\021415-7924-01.dmp
C:\Users\John\AppData\Local\Temp\WER-18985-0.sysdata.xml
I have tried to open these files but don't know how.
Please note that I have recently wiped the hard drive and reinstalled windows and updated all the drivers, so it can't be malware or drivers.
I am using Windows 7 and have an Intel i7 processor and 8GB RAM.
Please let me know what hardware I need to replace or if there is an easier solution.