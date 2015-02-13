I have been struggling with BSOD (it can be either blue screen with white writing, or just go black) for almost a year now. It occurs daily. I brought my computer to the computer store where I bought it and they tested the GPU at the highest stress level and said it was fine. I bought a new monitor which hasn't fixed it.

Someone told me they had a similar problem and replaced the hard drive and all their problems were solved. Since mine is a SSD and not cheap, I don't want to do this without some expert advice.



I got this message when I got windows to work again:



Problem signature:

Problem Event Name: BlueScreen

OS Version: 6.1.7601.2.1.0.768.3

Locale ID: 1033



Additional information about the problem:

BCCode: 116

BCP1: FFFFFA800B8B84E0

BCP2: FFFFF8800FD6E828

BCP3: FFFFFFFFC000009A

BCP4: 0000000000000004

OS Version: 6_1_7601

Service Pack: 1_0

Product: 768_1



Files that help describe the problem:

C:\Windows\Minidump\021415-7924-01.dmp

C:\Users\John\AppData\Local\Temp\WER-18985-0.sysdata.xml



I have tried to open these files but don't know how.



Please note that I have recently wiped the hard drive and reinstalled windows and updated all the drivers, so it can't be malware or drivers.



I am using Windows 7 and have an Intel i7 processor and 8GB RAM.

Please let me know what hardware I need to replace or if there is an easier solution.