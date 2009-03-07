No software is required to use OpenDNS. This service is free to all users. Simply enter the following DNS servers in your router or internet connection settings to start using OpenDNS:
208.67.222.222
208.67.220.220
You can create a free Opendns account to configure the filters (to block adware, rogue spyware, phishing, other bad sites or to allow it to auto-correct misspelled website, or enter your home network so all computers in your home network or business network will use OpenDNS and will be protected from the spyware, dating, adult, rogue, phishing etc)
For other options, see http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?messageID=2820869#2820869
I have a 18 yr daugther who I will be buying a laptop for her. I want to block all dating websites which I can think of & I have told her already about it. How else can I use these kinds of software to limit her use on this new laptop beside creating a Win XP limited guest user account? Any help appreciated.