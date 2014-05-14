Windows Legacy OS forum

Block Internet access to a computer on local area network?

by Clueless_in_Seattle / May 14, 2014 3:31 AM PDT

I've been running Win 2K on an old computer that is finally about to give up the ghost (The only way it will run now is in safe-mode).

I'd like to keep this old PC on my local area network a little while longer, while I sort through the files on its hard drive to pick out the ones I want to copy to a newer computer on the network.

But an acquaintance pointed out to me that while running in safe-mode, the anti-virus software on that PC has been disabled.

Is there a simple and easy way for an old, learning-disabled technophobe like me to block Internet access to just this one computer on my home network?

Will in Seattle
a.k.a. "Clueless"

Re: block Internet access
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 14, 2014 3:50 AM PDT

Just physically disconnect from the Internet (pull out the Ethernet cable) and copy all files you want to save via a USB-stick to your new PC. Or doesn't Win2K support USB-sticks and external disks? In that case prepare everything you want to copy by moving it to a new folder while disconnected. Then, for the final copy operation, disconnect the modem/router from Internet.

Kees

Sure. And it's too easy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 14, 2014 3:51 AM PDT

Remember our old friend NETMASK in the IP settings? Think over what would happen if we set the netmask to 0.0.0.0?

Think it over.

Let's say that's too hard. The gateway address is the IP address that the local host uses to forward IP datagrams to other IP networks. This is either the IP address of a local network adapter or the IP address of an IP router (such as a default gateway router) on the local network segment.

If we want to block this from sending to other networks you can set the gateway address to 127.0.0.1
Bob

