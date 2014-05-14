Block Internet access to a computer on local area network?

Just physically disconnect from the Internet (pull out the Ethernet cable) and copy all files you want to save via a USB-stick to your new PC. Or doesn't Win2K support USB-sticks and external disks? In that case prepare everything you want to copy by moving it to a new folder while disconnected. Then, for the final copy operation, disconnect the modem/router from Internet.
Kees
I've been running Win 2K on an old computer that is finally about to give up the ghost (The only way it will run now is in safe-mode).
I'd like to keep this old PC on my local area network a little while longer, while I sort through the files on its hard drive to pick out the ones I want to copy to a newer computer on the network.
But an acquaintance pointed out to me that while running in safe-mode, the anti-virus software on that PC has been disabled.
Is there a simple and easy way for an old, learning-disabled technophobe like me to block Internet access to just this one computer on my home network?
Will in Seattle
a.k.a. "Clueless"