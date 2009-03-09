Model #: a6313w
Product #: GX626AA-ABA
Serial #: CNH7480RYC
Software Build #: 81NAv3PrA2
Service ID #: 021-008
PCBRAND: Pavilion
I have a flat screen monitor that I just Replaced a HP Pavillion monitor with because I thought It went out. You see whenever the computer has been idol for any amount of time the monitor will go in a sleep mode and when trying to get back on it will blink on and off for at the very least 5 min. I can still open and close things on computer by watching where my mouse is when it blinks. This is very frustrating. I have a HP Model #a6313w with windows vista home premium. What I am wondering is can there be a setting on the computer that keeps doing this? How or what can I do to fix this?