My old Athlon 1.0 GHz machine got a lot of hours so I'll share some observations. That machine had one hot CPU. I found to run a current game, the case cover had to be off. I didn't feel like punching 3 inch holes in the case to get more airflow, so I left the cover off.
As to driver issues, the usual is the owner not installing the latest driver for and in this order...
1. BIOS (not a driver, but the latest BIOS).
2. Motherboard drivers. No mercy here. Must do it.
3. Video drivers.
4. Update directx (again!)
5. Run DXDIAG and the most rightmost tab click OVERRIDE and put in 60 for a test run, then go to 70 or 72 later. This can help show the error screen rather than a black screen.
and leave the cover off for now.
Bob
PS. The unit came with a 250 Watt supply which was quickly overtaxed by me adding a second hard disk and 512M RAM and a new spiffy 3D card. A 450 Watt ran till the machine failed.
Bob
Hi
My girlfreinds computer is experiencing crashes to a black screen, then system reboots during games.
The computer is windows XP, 1.11Ghz Athalon Processor, and has an nvidia geforce 5600 graphics card (with the latest drivers downloaded). It has plenty of hard drive space, and i beleive 128 ram.
We have also downloaded the latest version of direct x.
In certain games the computer does not map 3d object properly/refuses to map them at all.
Also when running the direct x diagnostic tool included in XP, it suggests a problem with direct 3d (7?).
Any ideas/advice would be very welcome!
Cheers
Tim