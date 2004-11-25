My old Athlon 1.0 GHz machine got a lot of hours so I'll share some observations. That machine had one hot CPU. I found to run a current game, the case cover had to be off. I didn't feel like punching 3 inch holes in the case to get more airflow, so I left the cover off.

As to driver issues, the usual is the owner not installing the latest driver for and in this order...

1. BIOS (not a driver, but the latest BIOS).
2. Motherboard drivers. No mercy here. Must do it.
3. Video drivers.
4. Update directx (again!)
5. Run DXDIAG and the most rightmost tab click OVERRIDE and put in 60 for a test run, then go to 70 or 72 later. This can help show the error screen rather than a black screen.

and leave the cover off for now.

Bob

PS. The unit came with a 250 Watt supply which was quickly overtaxed by me adding a second hard disk and 512M RAM and a new spiffy 3D card. A 450 Watt ran till the machine failed.

