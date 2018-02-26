Black lines going across tv.

I have a samsung Model PN50A550S1FXZA TV and a thin black line appeared on my tv running from top to bottom. Now that thin line has turned into two large black lines and three large white lines. When I called Samsung about a repair, they said it would cost $800.00 and I could buy a new tv for that. I'm really disappointed in Samsung. i have been researching and have found there are a lot of people having this issue with their samsung tv. I think there should be a law suit against Samsung. If they are not willing to come out and fix the tv's at no charge then they need to replace the tv's. they are ripping people off. I definitely would not buy another Samsung product.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.