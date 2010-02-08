For example my flash memory card/drive does that. Some drives have no recycle bin.
Bob
My Recycle Bin (XP) is behaving very strangely. If I delete a file or shortcut from the desktop or Start menu everything works normally, but if I delete anything from any drive it is immediately deleted without going into the recycle bin.
I have checked the properties and the "delete immediately etc " is NOT ticked. I have deleted the Recycler folder from each drive and rebooted and tried the tweaks from, I think, Katies Corner, all to no avail.
Can anyone offer some advice as to why this error is happening and more importantly offer a solution.
Many thnx
Bob