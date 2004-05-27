BIOS update AND WINDOWS XP

"Will I have to reinstall Windows XP SP1 again?"
I've never had to. But can you tell what issue you are resolving with this BIOS? I always want the latest BIOS, but once a machine is operating nicely, I then decide to not fix unless its broken.
Bob
I intend to upgrade my bios for INTEL D845GRG motherboard using their Express BIOS update feature?
My comp is a Pentium 4 1.6 GHz with Windows Xp Pro SP1, 512 Mb DDR266 RAM, Onboard audio (SOUNDMAX SPX) and Intel Extreme graphics, Samsung 40GB 5400rpm HDD, Sony CDRW CRX215E1, Samsung DVD Drive SD-616Q.
Is it safe?
Will I have to reinstall Windows XP SP1 again?
Please advice.