by amitshenoy / May 27, 2004 9:48 PM PDT

I intend to upgrade my bios for INTEL D845GRG motherboard using their Express BIOS update feature?
My comp is a Pentium 4 1.6 GHz with Windows Xp Pro SP1, 512 Mb DDR266 RAM, Onboard audio (SOUNDMAX SPX) and Intel Extreme graphics, Samsung 40GB 5400rpm HDD, Sony CDRW CRX215E1, Samsung DVD Drive SD-616Q.
Is it safe?
Will I have to reinstall Windows XP SP1 again?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 27, 2004 11:17 PM PDT

"Will I have to reinstall Windows XP SP1 again?"

I've never had to. But can you tell what issue you are resolving with this BIOS? I always want the latest BIOS, but once a machine is operating nicely, I then decide to not fix unless its broken.

Bob

Re:Re:BIOS update AND WINDOWS XP
by PitViper / May 27, 2004 11:48 PM PDT

I agree. You should only upgrade your BIOS if you are having a problem that the upgrade will fix, or if there are enhancements in the upgrade that you want. As an example, I had a problem with one of my computers that it would not shut down. It would reboot instead. The manufacturer came out with a BIOS update that fixed the problem, but it was another BIOS update that caused it in the first place.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
