bios sees one sata drive, not the other; DOA?

Check the simple stuff first, any jumpers, cables tight/seated, bios enabled(for that port). Now, it may be possible a bios update is required, if so check to see what the update does. In other words, see if it addresses that problem or any other if known. Since, you stated the mtrbd. is older it may need more than one in order to keep up to date. If any bios update, prepare for it, you have 1 chance as this is a serious step, proceed when ready.
To test new HD, mount it alone. Remove current old HD, mount new on. Set it up for use and have any s/w from WD that helps in this regard. WD, uses the Dataguard setup s/w, get it from the WD support website if you don't have it and be sure its for your type/model HD. Get the helpguide from support as well, it explains details. Also, be ready it may need the SATA s/w from the XP CD if you don't already have that as a separate item(maybe). Testing the HD alone, eliminates any possible boo-boo to the working HD and you're dealing the problem alone. good luck
I'm already running one WD 250gb sata drive on my ECS K8M800-M2 (v1.0) motherboard, without any problems. I've just bought another drive, a WD 160gb sata (WD1600AAJS 3.0Gb/s), and can't get it running. It ought to be the simplest thing, I just plugged it in, but when I reboot I get nothing. It'll sit there in POST and grind away forever and nothing happens. I swear the drive is running, I can feel it in my hand. Mine's an old motherboard so I remembered to set the 5/6 jumper to do only 1.5gb/s. If I plug the new drive in, everything just hangs when trying to read the drives; when I unplug it, everything's fine again and windows starts up. I've tested my SATA cables and the slots on the motherboard, they all work in any configuration I want when using the old hard drive; it's only when I plug in the new one that things fall apart. It'll eventually go to windows, but windows won't see the new drive no matter what I do. The bios and chipset are both updated. My western digital hard drive utilities see only one drive, so it's definitely just not there.
I've gotten a dead drive in the mail before, but it was completely dead, not running at all. This one hums like it wants to work...I just can't get it to cooperate. Any ideas?