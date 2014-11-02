BIOHD-8 error code

My 8 year old HP desktop threw this error about two weeks ago. It told me my second HDD, the one on which I keep all of my data (music, photos, video, documents) was bad.



My first concern was to get a fresh backup of that data. I moved the drive to my laptop (USB 3.0 interface) but the data was already corrupted to the point that I couldn't grab the data. At this point I was certain that the 2TB HDD was bad. I immediately ordered a new 3TB drive.



Being that this was an old computer I decided to go for an upgrade. I had read user comments indicating that the BIOHD-8 error was really a motherboard problem, not a hard drive problem.



Now two weeks later I have a new motherboard, CPU, RAM, and C: drive, and the new 3TB hard drive. I didn't want to put the possibly damaged older 2TB drive in the new system. With some effort I'm back online.



I reformatted the old 2TB drive that the HP computer indicated was bad. I then ran chkdsk and scan on the old 2TB drive and found no problems with it. My plan is to install it as a RAID 1 mirror drive with the new 3TB drive. Running the older 2TB drive in a RAID configuration. If it fails I shouldn't lose any data. It will be a good way to prove the 2TB drive is still good.



I'm now convinced the problem was with the old HP computer, not the hard drive.



So include me in the long list of people who say the BIOHD-8 error message is fabricated by the HP motherboard, not a bad hard drive.



I suppose since the motherboard could actually throw the BIOHD-8 error when a hard drive has actually failed that it is only a matter of chance which has failed; the motherboard or the HDD.