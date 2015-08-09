I solved this problem with the Refresh Firefox option. Thank you, Mozilla.
Windows 7, Firefox 39.0.3
I downloaded and installed a free program from CNET's Download.com. (As I write this, I cannot remember the name of the program, which I think was a Firefox add-on; chalk it up to old age.) The installation process wiped out Firefox's remembered tabs, and installed Bing as the default browser. I have re-installed the latest version of Firefox, and everything is OK except for one thing: Whenever I click on the + sign to open a new tab, it goes to the Bing home page. I really am annoyed by this aggressive behavior on the part of Bing. I have tried to figure out how to cancel the behavior, but am unable to do so. Can anyone help me with this problem, and how do I get a strong message through to the Bing ding-a-lings about their bad behavior?