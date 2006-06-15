bill gates leaving ms

Microsoft's Gates to Leave Daily Role
Jun 15 4:42 PM US/Eastern
REDMOND, Wash.
Microsoft Corp. said after the bell Thursday that Chairman Bill Gates will transition out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his global health and education work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The company announced a two-year transition process to ensure that there is a smooth and orderly transfer of Gates' daily responsibilities, and said that after July 2008 Gates would continue to serve as the company's chairman and an adviser on key development project
