Speakeasy forum

General discussion

bill gates leaving ms

by WOODS-HICK / June 15, 2006 6:40 AM PDT

two year transition planned, details still coming in

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: bill gates leaving ms
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: bill gates leaving ms
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
here you go
by Mark5019 / June 15, 2006 7:06 AM PDT
In reply to: bill gates leaving ms

Microsoft's Gates to Leave Daily Role
Jun 15 4:42 PM US/Eastern
Email this story

REDMOND, Wash.

Microsoft Corp. said after the bell Thursday that Chairman Bill Gates will transition out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his global health and education work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The company announced a two-year transition process to ensure that there is a smooth and orderly transfer of Gates' daily responsibilities, and said that after July 2008 Gates would continue to serve as the company's chairman and an adviser on key development project

http://www.breitbart.com/news/2006/06/15/D8I8SD100.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) thanks
by WOODS-HICK / June 15, 2006 7:14 AM PDT
In reply to: here you go
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.