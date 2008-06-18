Big legal cell phone question

Their service, their rules. Sounds similar to what happens when you live with your parents.
I was planning to get a phone with at&t, subscribe to their data only service for pdas, and install skype so that I could get unlimited internet, email, text messaging, and voice. I would buy the moto Q or the tilt, which both support skype. I would pay a grand total of $30 per month, plus skype charges (would never get over $10 for me) since I'm a student. Here's the catch: at&t's terms of service state that you cannot use voip on their 3g network. UGH. Yeah, so, does anybody know the chances that they will notice? I suppose they could have things automatically sniffing for it, but I'm not sure how different skype data is over a network compared to other data. Thanks for the help, Brian