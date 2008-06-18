Phones forum

Big legal cell phone question

by x1800yolk / June 18, 2008 2:25 PM PDT

I was planning to get a phone with at&t, subscribe to their data only service for pdas, and install skype so that I could get unlimited internet, email, text messaging, and voice. I would buy the moto Q or the tilt, which both support skype. I would pay a grand total of $30 per month, plus skype charges (would never get over $10 for me) since I'm a student. Here's the catch: at&t's terms of service state that you cannot use voip on their 3g network. UGH. Yeah, so, does anybody know the chances that they will notice? I suppose they could have things automatically sniffing for it, but I'm not sure how different skype data is over a network compared to other data. Thanks for the help, Brian

Where the legal question?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 18, 2008 10:25 PM PDT

Their service, their rules. Sounds similar to what happens when you live with your parents.

ha..
by x1800yolk / June 19, 2008 2:29 AM PDT

yeah yeah, I know..
I guess that with a deal that good, I would want to find a way for it to work, since it's possible
If I don't find someone that has tried this, then I probably won't do it. The thing is, is that they might not even track or notice what I use my internet for, but that wouldn't sound like at&t..
Thanks, Brian

Another way to look at it ...
by MuleHeadJoe / June 19, 2008 1:00 PM PDT
In reply to: ha..

the T's & C's regarding VOIP on the pda sounds similar to the terms that most ISP's have regarding VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) - to whit: not allowed.

Unfortunately (for I don't know who exactly, customers or the carriers) most telecommuters are in violation of their Ts & Cs. Most telecommuters are on residential services, and most use VPN to telecommute, and most residential services explicitly forbid VPNs. In most cases it would simply be impossible to telecommute without using a VPN (usually a requirement by their employer) but those same employers are highly unlikely to fork over the premium $$ (at least double or treble the cost of standard residential service) that the ISPs demand for commercial lines which are the only ones that expressly allow VPNs.

If I were in your shoes, I'd just install & use Skype, and simply see what the service provider does. I've been telecommuting (via VPN) for years on my dsl line and my service provider hasn't complained yet.

reply
by x1800yolk / June 19, 2008 1:40 PM PDT

I choose YOUR post!
lol
anyways, also, I've talked with a handful of people in actual at&t stores (I was in a few today) that said that they don't see any reason why I shouldn't. Still, kickass! Can't wait to get a new plan! Waiting for the summer phones to come out.. Thanks everyone, Brian

I have your solution
by fredgb99 / June 19, 2008 9:49 AM PDT

Goto www.GodsPage.org Click on the help link then call me on the
call me button the call is free.

