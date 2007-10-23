big computer problem

STOP : C000022 Unknown Hard Error
/Systemroot/system32/ntdll.dll
i'm getting the blue screen of death, at all times, when i try to boot into xp, the logo comes up, then blue screen, i try to reinstall OS, but wen i boot into the cd, as soon as it says 'windows starting setup now' or something to that effect, i then get the blue screen, i changed the memory, i switched video cards, from AGP to PCI, still getting the blue screen of death, any ideas on how to fix this?
my boss said, it may have something to do with the processor, so i should check the frequency, where in BIOS do i do that? thanx