big computer problem

by avjam / October 23, 2007 5:33 AM PDT

i'm getting the blue screen of death, at all times, when i try to boot into xp, the logo comes up, then blue screen, i try to reinstall OS, but wen i boot into the cd, as soon as it says 'windows starting setup now' or something to that effect, i then get the blue screen, i changed the memory, i switched video cards, from AGP to PCI, still getting the blue screen of death, any ideas on how to fix this?

my boss said, it may have something to do with the processor, so i should check the frequency, where in BIOS do i do that? thanx

10 total posts
blue screen message
by avjam / October 23, 2007 5:52 AM PDT
STOP : C000022 Unknown Hard Error
/Systemroot/system32/ntdll.dll

read somewhere
by avjam / October 23, 2007 6:14 AM PDT
that it might a memory/cpu setup problem, but i have no idea on how to fix it

well
by avjam / October 23, 2007 6:26 AM PDT
this blue screen message comes up wen trying to boot in XP

Stop: 0000218 {Registry File Failure}
The registry cannot load the hive (file):
\SystemRoot\System31\Config\SOFTWRARE or its log or alternate

It is corrupt, absent or not writable

Using a Legal, Correct, New XP SP2 Disc?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 23, 2007 7:35 AM PDT
The "STOP : C000022 Unknown Hard Error" occurs because the file that is described in the error message is corrupted. It frequently occurs in copied XP discs.

It can also occur if an Iomega Zip drive is on the same integrated device electronics (IDE) cable as the hard disk drive. If this is the case, unplug the Zip drive and install XP first.

Hope this helps.

Grif

yes, the XP CD is is legal
by avjam / October 23, 2007 7:54 AM PDT

and the system does not have a zip drive, i really feel it is a hardware problem because i copied the ntdll.dll file from the CD to the hard drive but same problem, i changed the video card, tried diff. memory but same problem, what else can i check?

Seen This?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 24, 2007 4:57 AM PDT

Error Message: STOP: C0000221 Unknown Hard Error [Q314474]
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=314474

My thought,,did you format the active partition to NTFS or FAT32? If not NTFS, try it.

Made sure you have a good 80 wire ribbon cable?

Have you checked the RAM? Try removing all RAM and installing XP with only one stick of RAM in the #1 slot. If it still fails, remove that particular RAM stick and use another stick but the same slot. If it still fails, try a different slot.

Hope this helps.

Grif

big computer problem
by billzhills / October 23, 2007 11:17 PM PDT
Have you run diagnostic utilities on the hard drive & memory?

Ultimate Boot CD . From this utility run Windows Memory Diagnostic &
Western Digital HDD Diagnostic in extended mode.

The Memory diagnostic will determine if the memory and memory slots are ok.

If the HDD passes the test perform a full low level format.
This will write zeros to the drive destroying all data and partition information on the drive.

If system shuts down or hangs during tests swap power supply.

If issue persists during tests swap optical device.

Attempt re-install of Windows ....

Bill

Check these.
by BrianZachary / October 24, 2007 9:52 AM PDT
"It frequently occurs in copied XP discs."
by jeremydude2005 / October 25, 2007 8:19 AM PDT
have heard though cannot 100% confirm it can also occur from running company specific installation disks of win xp on systems that have been heavily gutted and rebuilt and had the disk used to reinstall clean on the new system.

