Phones forum

General discussion

Best Windows 6 Games and Applications

by privatepile1 / May 13, 2009 1:17 AM PDT

Next week my AMsam M180 will be arriving.

It will be running windows 6.0.Just looking for a list of games and applications that i should get.

Thank You in advance

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Best Windows 6 Games and Applications
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Best Windows 6 Games and Applications
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Try some and see...
by John.Wilkinson / May 13, 2009 2:19 AM PDT

No one knows what applications you will and will not like since everyone's tastes are different. For instance, I could recommend a C++ editor (programming application) and Chess Grandmaster, but chances are you do not program in C++ and prefer FPSs over Chess. Since there are thousands of freeware and trialware applications available, browse the selection (starting with handango.com, handmark.com, and pocketgear.com) and try those that you find interesting.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank You
by privatepile1 / May 13, 2009 2:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Try some and see...

Thank You John,

C++ is something i would like to do.I have C++ for Dummies just havent had time to look at it yet.

Il take a look at those sites you mentioned and see what programs appeal to me.

Can you recommend a GPS program to get from from A to B i dont need any fancy features

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TomTom...
by John.Wilkinson / May 13, 2009 6:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank You

I used to recommend Mapopolis, which let you buy maps by county, state, and/or region at low prices, but they left the GPS market a good two years ago and no longer offer their software or maps. That leaves the likes of TomTom, which sells their software for $99+ plus subscription fees for future map updates. Just make sure you have a compatible GPS receiver.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Urban Horizon
by gwot / June 18, 2009 9:09 AM PDT
In reply to: TomTom...

You should try Urban Horizon GPS software. It lets you download GPS maps or get routes and address searching from the server. It also shows buildings and terrain in 3D.

It's $59.99 for the year and they give data and software updates for free. It's posted on CNET or the website is at www.novlummobile.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by privatepile1 / June 18, 2009 12:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Urban Horizon

But just the US and Canada

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Speereo Voice Translator
by demum / December 20, 2009 7:36 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks

My favorite best app on Windows Mobile is Speereo Voice Translator.
It's a multilingual talking phrasebook plus various "tourist" services like currency converter, weather e.t.c.
It's on sale now, you can get one with 50% discount.

I can also recommend SPB Pocket Plus utility & SPB Brain Evolution game.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
C++ Editor
by pmt32577 / June 24, 2009 8:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Try some and see...

I would be interested in a recommendation for a C++ editor

Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
To Richard_Boyle. Post deleted.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 22, 2009 7:56 PM PDT

You need to be cautious that your posting about backup utilities do not fall foul of Forum Policy.

The one you posted here did, and that is why I deleted it.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
yaaa
by dude_fug / October 4, 2009 10:23 PM PDT

lol i to interested in this.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.