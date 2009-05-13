Best Windows 6 Games and Applications

No one knows what applications you will and will not like since everyone's tastes are different. For instance, I could recommend a C++ editor (programming application) and Chess Grandmaster, but chances are you do not program in C++ and prefer FPSs over Chess. Since there are thousands of freeware and trialware applications available, browse the selection (starting with handango.com, handmark.com, and pocketgear.com) and try those that you find interesting.
John
Next week my AMsam M180 will be arriving.
It will be running windows 6.0.Just looking for a list of games and applications that i should get.
Thank You in advance