Getting a new PC (old HD crashed). New PC coming with Win7 Pro. I ordered it with a 512 SSD primary drive and a 1 TB 2nd drive. You probably see where this question is going. When I get it and set it up under Win7 I will immediately upgrade it to Win10Pro. I would like to configure it where from the get go it will automatically set up User Profiles on the 1TB drive, leaving the OS, program files, Windows files on the SSD drive. I've seen a number of ways the to this. The easiest just seems to be right clicking the folder and changing the location, but I don't know if from that point forward Windows will automatically send files to the second drive. I've researched a couple of other options including:
1. Creating a "symbolic link" from the C drive to the new drive
2. Utilizing something called Audit mode and "sysprep" to set this up during the setup process of Win10Pro.
3. Some other miscellaneous gnarly regedit hacks. (I'm comfortable with hacking the registry).
What would this forum's thoughts be on the best way to do this so it's automatic? I can't depend on my wife, for example, to remember to manually set or save her large SPSS files to a second drive.
