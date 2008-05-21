Best Sounding Portable audio Player

It's so personally variable that it's impossible to pin down.
For example, the 'terrible' iPod these days has actually pretty respectable audio specifications when you stick it on a bench. And 'superb' players like iRiver, Cowon, etc can also be overhyped. And in many cases, 'better sound' can simply be put down to a stronger bass.
If you want a player that seems to sound universally decent to a large number of who can't really hear the differences in sound quality, then pick the Sony machines. The mid/high-end models have great sounding, easily understood EQ as well so your stuff sounds good even when you tweak the tone. An added bonus is that most Sony's these days (all but che cheapest ones) ship with far better earphones than the competition. Out of the box with no other accessories, I'd say the Sony's currently takes the win.
Me, I'd consider sound quality pretty important on the whole - my regular earphones are the custom-moulded UE-11's, I also use the Shure SE530 as my subway commute beaters, I own a pair of the worlds' most expensive production headphones and I have at least $200K of audio equipment sitting in my living room (although not all of it is anywhere worth it). And I use an iPod Touch as my main portable player - a player that some say is trash. Why? Because the quality is more than adequate for portable use even with the phones I use, because I never use the EQ as I don't think excessive processing is good for sound (which is just as well as the iPod's EQ doesn't work well), and I'd also rather have the handy syncing and the versatilty of what the Touch also does.
Going 'purist' in my opinion, i.e. not going with a versatile or popular player because you believe it to be less capable sonically - as the past owner of many, many players which failed to make the grade - packs less advantages than you might think.
If you are looking at a lossless player and you intend to have your music in FLAC format, the Cowon D2 has very respectable audio capability and extensible storage which is important with very large audio files. Personally I don't think practically speaking FLAC audio is worth it unless you also listen at home a lot. Others may think otherwise.
Hi all,
I want to buy a portable audio player. My only requirement is : It should have Superb/Best sound quality. I don't want any other feature and money is no constraint. Any thing having storage above 4GB would be preferable.
Please suggest...
Thank You.