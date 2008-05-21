Best Sounding Portable audio Player

Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

by funtoosh_reader / May 21, 2008 7:52 PM PDT

Hi all,

I want to buy a portable audio player. My only requirement is : It should have Superb/Best sound quality. I don't want any other feature and money is no constraint. Any thing having storage above 4GB would be preferable.

Please suggest...

Thank You.

What is best sound?
by fbbbb / May 21, 2008 8:32 PM PDT

It's so personally variable that it's impossible to pin down.

For example, the 'terrible' iPod these days has actually pretty respectable audio specifications when you stick it on a bench. And 'superb' players like iRiver, Cowon, etc can also be overhyped. And in many cases, 'better sound' can simply be put down to a stronger bass.

If you want a player that seems to sound universally decent to a large number of who can't really hear the differences in sound quality, then pick the Sony machines. The mid/high-end models have great sounding, easily understood EQ as well so your stuff sounds good even when you tweak the tone. An added bonus is that most Sony's these days (all but che cheapest ones) ship with far better earphones than the competition. Out of the box with no other accessories, I'd say the Sony's currently takes the win.

Me, I'd consider sound quality pretty important on the whole - my regular earphones are the custom-moulded UE-11's, I also use the Shure SE530 as my subway commute beaters, I own a pair of the worlds' most expensive production headphones and I have at least $200K of audio equipment sitting in my living room (although not all of it is anywhere worth it). And I use an iPod Touch as my main portable player - a player that some say is trash. Why? Because the quality is more than adequate for portable use even with the phones I use, because I never use the EQ as I don't think excessive processing is good for sound (which is just as well as the iPod's EQ doesn't work well), and I'd also rather have the handy syncing and the versatilty of what the Touch also does.

Going 'purist' in my opinion, i.e. not going with a versatile or popular player because you believe it to be less capable sonically - as the past owner of many, many players which failed to make the grade - packs less advantages than you might think.

If you are looking at a lossless player and you intend to have your music in FLAC format, the Cowon D2 has very respectable audio capability and extensible storage which is important with very large audio files. Personally I don't think practically speaking FLAC audio is worth it unless you also listen at home a lot. Others may think otherwise.

(NT) Cowon D2
by JonTitor / May 22, 2008 12:15 PM PDT
Cowon D2
by pallidin / August 16, 2008 5:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Cowon D2

I have a Cowon D2 for about 1 week. Works fine. WIsh the font was a little bigger--I'm an old duffer.
Question: How do you delete bookmarks?

Cowon D2
by Kenneth.cnet / May 23, 2008 6:07 PM PDT

i own a cowon D2.
the sound is as said, better than average.
I combine the D2 with a pair of shure e2c's.
I say better than average, but sometimes you tend to forget how normal earphones sound.
OK it sounds way better Happy but it won't be th

The Creative Zen Video M is my choice.
by saspets / May 25, 2008 1:04 AM PDT

I have the Creative Zen Video M and I love it. I also had the iPod 30 gb and I took it back. The Zen is easy to operate and the features are fantastic. The sound I think is great. I have tried many different headphones and they all sound great. This player has a voice recorder which works great, an FM tuner with 32 presets, can be used as a digital organizer and I have over 2000 Mp3's including podcasts, audiobooks and songs on mine. I also have 3 full length movies, many music videos and a few other videos on it. The pictures I have on mine are probably between 100-200. I think this is the best in my opinion. The features, quality and the ease of use is great.

You can find them here at my website.

http://portableaudioforu.com/Apple-iPod-MP3-Players/Creative-Labs

Best of luck with your search.

Unfortunately the Zen Video M plays video
by doug-jensen / June 21, 2011 4:59 AM PDT

Some of us want a high quality audio-only portable player.

The new Sonys are the best players for sound quality alone.
by h1a8 / June 2, 2008 9:58 AM PDT

All of the new sony has the absolute best sound quality out of any player in the world. I've tested the cowon d2, sansa clip, all ipods (sound terrible), creative zen, etc. The sony stomps all of them dead.
And I tested all these with high quality headphones.

The sony models are nwz-a820, s610, a720/820, and s710.

Now the sony nwz-a810 comes with awesome quality headphones (making it sound better than any player right out of the box). But it doesn't have any extras like radio and stuff.

The s610 doesn't come with the required headphones that you need to make this judgement with (you need to buy quality phones). But this player has a radio though. The screen for video is best of all the sony players but it's the smallest though. Buying great headphones with this player and this player, IMO, becomes the best sony player because of the radio and great screen (not to small for me but I can't speak for others).

The s710 is exactly the same as the s610. But it comes with decent noise canceling headphones and an internal noise canceling feature (that only works with the included headphones) for a little more money. I would treat this like the s610 and buy higher quality headphones (like the ones that come with the a810). But if you don't then the included headphones do sound pretty good though.


The a720 is the same as the a810 only the screen is a lot lot bigger and the buttons are placed a lot better on the device and feel a lot better too. Great for video this device is.

The a820 is the exactly the same as the a720 only it comes with bluetooth headphones in addition to the headphones that come with the a810 and a720 (You get two pair). The player itself has integrated bluetooth capabilities (able to use with almost any bluetooth headphones).

With that said, if you are planning to buy quality headphones with your player then the s610/710 is the way to go. If you want the best sound out of the box (don't want to buy any extra headphones) then the a810/720/820 are the best. But please get the a720/820 instead of the a810 if you care about video. And get the s610 if you want a good radio (sony gets great reception). Take my word as gold and don't let anyone tell you different.

Anyone who says the iPod sounds terrible...
by fbbbb / June 8, 2008 6:08 AM PDT

... is not gold.

It's the yardstick. It's not fantastic, it's not terrible, and it's not that far off the best of the players in the market. It is a very popular thing to say iPods suck but this only goes to show how ignorant whoever says it is.

The new Sony's also play a little tricksies with what people consider best sound. They can't quite match the likes of Cowon in terms of sound quality, so they do a little tweaking on the bass front to make it sound better to those people who really wouldn't be able to tell a difference in sound quality in any case. They are very nice players - and they do have the best pack-in phones in the business - and are worthy of any buyer's consideration.

But they still don't have everything going for them regarding sync flexibility, the playlisting / other playback control is mediocre, the core sound is not actually a huge improvement on the likes of Cowons and even iPods if you take the bass tweaks out of the consideration, and also if you really obsess about sound quality the Sony players are incapable of playing a widely supported Lossless format.

The Cowon D2 is one of the better compromises, everything considered, but it's not as elegant an overall solution as the iPod - which doesn't actually lag that far behind the Cowon.

Yeah right, because you own over 50 players and earphones.
by rahulabbi / August 3, 2009 10:28 AM PDT

Bass front and treble show the dynamic range of the player. Ipod sounds like nonsense in any setting because the wolfson chips used in them do some loudness equalization to the music so that it sounds louder but the truth is that if you enhance the bass in an ipod it starts to distort near 3/4th the volume because the loudness equalization already enhances the mid-range and the amplifier's efficiency rating is reached leaving no head-room for the bass.

I don't hate the ipod, it sounds excellent with 9mm transducer based earphones as they emphasize the bass and treble and fall behind on mid-range that is accounted for on the ipod. however, it can match no audiophile's expectations in terms of sound versatility and accuracy.

about your little d2
by rahulabbi / August 3, 2009 10:35 AM PDT

also, you little **** d2 uses the same wolfson chip as the ipod but sounds leagues better than ipod as they also play little tricksies to shape the sound. only difference between the sony's products and boutique manufacturers like cowon is that they use amps with a lot more headroom to improve the sq but battery life gets sacrificed or higher capacity battries are used to handle the drain.

iriver
by mike.la / June 5, 2008 4:03 PM PDT

Remember to put irver on your list. I have been using iriver for years, they provide excellent sound quality.

umar
by umarwaqas789 / October 13, 2011 7:51 PM PDT
In reply to: iriver

The a720 is the same as the a810 only the screen is a lot lot bigger and
the buttons are placed a lot better on the device and feel a lot better
too. Great for video this device is.

