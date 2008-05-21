Best Sounding Portable audio Player

All of the new sony has the absolute best sound quality out of any player in the world. I've tested the cowon d2, sansa clip, all ipods (sound terrible), creative zen, etc. The sony stomps all of them dead.

And I tested all these with high quality headphones.



The sony models are nwz-a820, s610, a720/820, and s710.



Now the sony nwz-a810 comes with awesome quality headphones (making it sound better than any player right out of the box). But it doesn't have any extras like radio and stuff.



The s610 doesn't come with the required headphones that you need to make this judgement with (you need to buy quality phones). But this player has a radio though. The screen for video is best of all the sony players but it's the smallest though. Buying great headphones with this player and this player, IMO, becomes the best sony player because of the radio and great screen (not to small for me but I can't speak for others).



The s710 is exactly the same as the s610. But it comes with decent noise canceling headphones and an internal noise canceling feature (that only works with the included headphones) for a little more money. I would treat this like the s610 and buy higher quality headphones (like the ones that come with the a810). But if you don't then the included headphones do sound pretty good though.





The a720 is the same as the a810 only the screen is a lot lot bigger and the buttons are placed a lot better on the device and feel a lot better too. Great for video this device is.



The a820 is the exactly the same as the a720 only it comes with bluetooth headphones in addition to the headphones that come with the a810 and a720 (You get two pair). The player itself has integrated bluetooth capabilities (able to use with almost any bluetooth headphones).



With that said, if you are planning to buy quality headphones with your player then the s610/710 is the way to go. If you want the best sound out of the box (don't want to buy any extra headphones) then the a810/720/820 are the best. But please get the a720/820 instead of the a810 if you care about video. And get the s610 if you want a good radio (sony gets great reception). Take my word as gold and don't let anyone tell you different.