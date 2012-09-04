Try the scans noted by Grif at
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421
Also, if someone is mooching off your connection try this as a test. Turn off the WiFi and disconnect all but your machine. Use Ethernet for the test run.
I used to have really great internet speed on both my laptop and wired PC - youtube loaded instantly and album downloads took less than ten minutes. But over the past month or two, my internet speed suddenly became painfully slow. As far as I know nothing has changed in that time, but now a song on youtube takes 10+ minutes to load and downloading an album takes over an hour. It's not just one website either, any sort of video takes a long time to load and some sites are slower to load as well. I'm just wondering if getting a new wireless router would solve the problem, or if there is something cheaper I can do. All help is greatly appreciated - this slowness is getting very frustrating!
Internet browser: Firefox
Current router: SpeedStream (?)
Internet provider: Bell
Current Internet speed: 36.0 or 48.0 Mbps