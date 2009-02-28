Best software to trim multiple audio files?

Look at Virtual Dub. It has a scripting language and focus on these words.
SetRange
WAV
Delete
SaveWAV
In http://www.virtualdub.org/docs/vdscript.txt
This is not an offer to write a script for you or further explain how Virtual Dub works or why it could get the job done. However it is free, has a script and command line and may not be the best answer but it gets us an answer.
Bob
I need to remove the first 10 seconds off of several dozen audio files. Which software would you guys suggest? I would like something programmable so that I don't have to feed in each file individually.
Thanks,
EE