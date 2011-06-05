Best Software To Install On A New PC

I would suggest Foxit Reader over anything from Adobe for PDFs. While with one of the latest versions Foxit has taken what might be the first steps towards future bloathood, it still remains as a fairly small, low footprint, alternative PDF viewer, which lacks many of the security issues with Adobe's Acrobat Reader.



Programs like System Mechanic are never necessary, and just prove PT Barnum's point when he famously said there's a sucker born every minute. Also unsure as to why you'd need a separate uninstaller, when 99.9999999% of programs come with one that registers itself with the Windows utility. See the PT Barnum quote again. Why pay for a program that is going to do essentially the same thing as an included utility? It's like paying for bottled water when there's already tap water. Why pay to import tap water from some bottling factory in a plastic bottle? Despite all the claims, bottled water is really just tap water. The expensive stuff gets pass through a purifier, but then it's just purified tap water. PT Barnum would have been proud of whomever came up with that little idea.



And some programs to AVOID would be any kind of registry cleaner/fixer/whatever. These forums are littered with posts from people who were bitten in the **** by those. Assuming the goal is to keep your system running well, avoid those programs like diseased lepers.