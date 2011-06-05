Best Software To Install On A New PC

Answering that question is the start to getting advice about what software titles to acquire. You might want to use it for a while to see what its deficiencies are or what you might want to be able to do that you cannot without additional software. Then you come back with those ideas and ask what titles might work best.
Hello everyone,
I recently ordered a new Dell XPS 17 laptop and just received delivery Friday. It came with 15 months of McAffee, so I'll just use that for now as my anti-virus and switch to something else later. I love Firefox, so I've already downloaded that. I think I may purchase Acronis TrueImage Home for drive imaging. I also just bought Office 2010 Pro. The PC is Win 7 64 bit, 8GB Ram, 1 TB hdd, it's got all the bells and whistles. So plenty of power, plenty of space.
Other than these, are there certain programs anyone would recommend be good to install on a new PC? (Free or paid...like certain utilities, things like that)