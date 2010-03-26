Computer Help forum

General discussion

Best secure way to erase personal information on Windows XP?

by FairWinds_South / March 26, 2010 10:29 PM PDT

I would like to donate our old computer but before doing so I want to delete all of my documents and any personal information on the computer. What is the safest and quickest way to accomplish this while keeping the existing software in tact? If this is not possible, how does one securely wipe out the entire hard drive?
Thank you,
Ronda
A charitable computer user!

Collapse -
Can't be done
by Jimmy Greystone / March 26, 2010 10:56 PM PDT

It can't be done. There's no secure way to donate a computer short of removing the hard drive. The next best thing would be to use a secure formatting system to wipe the drive clean with a program like DBAN, and after that, there's just no way to ensure any reasonable degree of security.

Collapse -
Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2010 1:40 AM PDT

There is no assured way to remove all that and leave the OS in one operation.

Just wipe the drive with DBAN and don't bother reinstalling the OS. It's a gift so make it so and make it safe.

Bob

