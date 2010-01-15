If you were not satisfied with the photos from the Canon SX10, you are out of luck.
The Achilles heel of the Regular Digital Camera is low light performance.
If you have a Canon XT DSLR, you just need to learn how to use its features.
I've recently attended an indoor event and my Canon SD750 didn't do me any favors with the picture taking field since I was sitting far away. The video mode was worse since everything was a complete blur after zooming to the max. A friend of mine got the Canon SX10 and got some pretty good shots and videos but I'm hoping to find something that's better. Does anyone know if there's a better quality camera that could shoot amazing videos as well as taking incredible photos? Any tips are greatly appreciated since I'm just an amateur and have only began fiddling with my Canon XT SLR for the first time in years. Thank you in advance!