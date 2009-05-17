Best quality EXTERNAL DVD Burner?

I have four Sonys. LG is good, Lite-on. Find a USB-2 case and plug it in.
Any specific recomendations for an external DVD burner?
I am looking for the best quality, price is not important.
I don't need printing etc.
Thanks!
or build your own from the best optical drive you can find and a good external case or put it in.
Here's a starting point for buying one where they offer many and you can read buyer reviews. There are also separate optical drive review sites if you want more tech info.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&N=2010100420&page=1&bop=And&ActiveSearchResult=True
