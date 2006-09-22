Best PROSUMER HELP!

Tell what cameras you used before that you liked.
Bob
Need a prosumer camera, the best looking most pro looking camera I can get for Sub $1000, I was looking at the gs500 is this possibly one of my best bets? It's for a pilot semi pro tv show/ web based and hopefully tv based... Let me know cams i should be looking at and what gets that pro look vs amature camera look, it's the 3ccd right? Antyhing else i need to look for? Please make your cam suggestions!
thanks in advance
Under $1000, the GS500 is probably your best bet.
There is a lot more to the "pro" look than a "prosumer" camcorder, which the GS500 is not.
You need to make sure and have good lighting, compostion, story, etc.
Most important is audio. You need very high quality audio if you want anyone to consider your work any more than amateur. Audio is 70% of video.
