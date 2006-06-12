PC Hardware forum

best placement for case fan

by wkilc / June 12, 2006 10:05 PM PDT

Hi all,

I have an Athlon 64 3700+ clawhammer in an Ultra Wizard ATX case:
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=1423569&CatId=0

Temperatures are currently good... but with the summer coming, I'm anticipating they will rise a bit.... it's a cool basement room... but no AC to speak of.

I currently have a 120mm rear exhaust fan, and have recently purchased a new 80mm case fan. I've heard conflicting accounts of the best place for my new case fan.

Front intake? ...or side intake, over the CPU? The side intake has a funnel... I assume I'd remove the funnel and place the fan between the side cover and the funnel.

Thanks.

~Wayne

Fan placement
by billzhills / June 12, 2006 11:02 PM PDT

I would place the fan at the front of the case blowing in, centering the HDD to the fan. This will cool the HDD and provide a front to rear air flow as suggested by AMD & Intel.

The cone to CPU should be adjusted as close as possible to CPU fan. Adding a fan to this may reduce efficient cooling by creating turblance. Others with more knowledge on this will have to expand on this as a ''yes'' or ''no''.

On a side note: Case that I have been using for higher end systems. This case has a rear, top & front placement for 80mm Case fans. The placement of the fans on the side cover blowing on the expansion slots is a major plus for cooling Video cards.

Running Sandra 2007 burn-in (10 pass) the only external to internal temp increase is at the PS exhaust by 5 deg +/-

Bill

Collapse -
What most do...
by Willy / June 12, 2006 11:17 PM PDT

If you have already an empty fan spot, use it. If you don't then you can make a hole either on top or to the side close to the cpu area. If on top, hot air rises and will be exhausted that way. If on side, then exhaust is good due to being close to cpu. Any other location is up to you, but those offered are very good choices for "exhaust". Understand when you exhaust, air circulation is being replaced by outside air as its being sucked-in. If you like, do both leaving one open but screened for air replacement. You should already have "vents" on frt. panel to allow airflow in.

tada -----Willy Happy

Collapse -
I agree with your suggestion:
by islandporgy / June 13, 2006 2:10 AM PDT
In reply to: What most do...

I have a mid tower case Chieftec which is just and Ultra case.
What is most important is intake and exhaust (Good Air Flow) I have two intake and two exhaust, controled by a Vantec Fan controler.
All my fans or Tornados, loud but they do the job.
During the winter I have my computer room window open no heat. During the sumer the air-conditioned helps out a great deal.
I keep a good eye on my temp in Bios and a software called (Motherboard Monitor). The link bellow for Motherboard Monitor.
http://mbm.livewiredev.com/

To the person asking the question:
Good Luck

