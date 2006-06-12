best placement for case fan

Hi all,
I have an Athlon 64 3700+ clawhammer in an Ultra Wizard ATX case:
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=1423569&CatId=0
Temperatures are currently good... but with the summer coming, I'm anticipating they will rise a bit.... it's a cool basement room... but no AC to speak of.
I currently have a 120mm rear exhaust fan, and have recently purchased a new 80mm case fan. I've heard conflicting accounts of the best place for my new case fan.
Front intake? ...or side intake, over the CPU? The side intake has a funnel... I assume I'd remove the funnel and place the fan between the side cover and the funnel.
Thanks.
~Wayne
