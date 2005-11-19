Best place to buy a panasonic plasma

You buy it from a place that can honor the warrenty.
There have been some posts about getting a low ball price then then finding out that Panny or whoever would not homor the warrenty since where it was purchased WAS NOT an authorized dealer.
So ask qiestions!!
42PHD8UK, industral model limited inputs. Not a problem IF your HT reciver can handle the video switching.
If I were gonig to buy one of thies it would be from here.
http://fullcompass.com/Catalog/catalog_pdfs/pdfs_fw05/video08.pdf
You have to call them to get the price, I have been buying from them for over 20 years. John
I'm looking to buy a panasonic 42" px5OU or PHD8UK. Where's the best place to buy it? In big box stores because you can return it easily or legitimate e-tailers or ebay?