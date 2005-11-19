Best place to buy a panasonic plasma

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by crunchboy / November 19, 2005 9:00 AM PST

I'm looking to buy a panasonic 42" px5OU or PHD8UK. Where's the best place to buy it? In big box stores because you can return it easily or legitimate e-tailers or ebay?

WARRENTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by jcrobso / November 21, 2005 12:43 AM PST

You buy it from a place that can honor the warrenty.
There have been some posts about getting a low ball price then then finding out that Panny or whoever would not homor the warrenty since where it was purchased WAS NOT an authorized dealer.
So ask qiestions!!

42PHD8UK, industral model limited inputs. Not a problem IF your HT reciver can handle the video switching.
If I were gonig to buy one of thies it would be from here.
http://fullcompass.com/Catalog/catalog_pdfs/pdfs_fw05/video08.pdf
You have to call them to get the price, I have been buying from them for over 20 years. John

Panasonic Retailers
by steve.trelease / November 21, 2005 3:01 AM PST

I had surprisingly good luck with the resellers listed on the Panasonic website. The link is too long to post, but go to the "business" homepage, then "professional video", "plasma displays", and finally "how to buy (find a dealer)". I had avoided this route because I thought they would be pricier, but most of them were very competitive (and, best of all, local). I'd suggest trying a few different zip codes, since the search radius appears to be limited.

I finally went with PlasmaTV4Less.com, which was not on the list. They operate a local store front, so I was able to examine the set and pick it up myself. I didn't have any out-of-the-ordinary dealings with them (i.e. returns, etc.) but the overall experience was pleasant and hassle-free.

This is a completely subjective view, but I get the impression that businesses which focus on computer hardware (instead of consumer electronics) are more reputable and less likely to cause grief.

Try Vanns.com...
by Psych Doc / November 21, 2005 4:40 AM PST

...Totally reliable, professional outfit located in Montana. They are an authorized retailer for Sony and I believe Panasonic and are real gentlemen. I ordered my Sony 42"plasma from them and it arrived in perfect condition six days later as promised. No tax or delivery!

