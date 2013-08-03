Desktops forum

Best OS for low-end 64 bit PC

by _Windows_Man_ / August 3, 2013 3:20 AM PDT

I have a computer from around the year 2001. I got a 64 bit AGP for it and want to upgrade the OS now. It was originally running Windows xp 32 bit Home Edition. The machine has a dual core Pentium 4 1.8GHz. From what I know it will hold 2GB ram but is currently 256MB short of a gig.I have a version of Vista on it but want something better. I would like not to get Windows due to the expenses. Linux is not typical/user-freindly. Is Chrome OS free? And what would be best for such a machine?

Please answer thoroughly

OS etc.
by pgc3 / August 4, 2013 2:37 AM PDT

You didn't say much about the system aside from processor and memory capability. Personally I'd max out the ram and leave the rest alone, It might have been better leaving it as an XP system. 2GB is barebones for Vista or Win 7. On a 64 bit system you need to run at least 4GB of ram, preferably more and a 1.8 Ghz processor is not going to cut the mustard.

Answer
I'd leave XP on that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 4, 2013 3:28 AM PDT

Odd about the Linux comment. I find they've gotten very good over the years.

In fact, have you seen Android? That's Linux!

-> OHHH WOW, you can run Android on that machine (google x86 Android.)
Bob

Linux
by pgc3 / August 4, 2013 4:39 AM PDT
In reply to: I'd leave XP on that.

I totally agree, I've used it for years and have found it to be a great alternative to Windows. If Microsoft persists with their nonsense I may go exclusively to Linux.

