Best Mp3 player / cellphone combo?

I am in the market of buying a new cellphone and a new mp3 player. Why not buy one device that does both? I am looking for a phone that will work on the tmobile (USA) network. What would you recommend?
Criterias:
1. Battery Life
2. Slick Design (Smaller the better)
3. Not a flip. Slider okay.
4. External memory or hard drive based
5 Good reception in Detroit, MI area
6. Capable of uploading/playing games and movies.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.