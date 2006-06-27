Best Digital Camera

That will top anything made today.
I am a College student and really like to take pictures, the thing is I need a small camera that is at the same time strong and resistant. I had a Casio Exilim with 7.2 MPs but the screen broke. Any sugestions? I am looking for a camera that is less than $400 and dont really need much MPs.
For under $300 you can get the Olympus Stylus 710.
This camera is also weatherproof, meaning it can put up with a little rain and dust.
Here is a review:
http://www.steves-digicams.com/2006_reviews/stylus710.html
