Avoid Dell, dude. They're nothing but problems.
I recommend the HP Slimline Desktop, which has all the things you need, and is in a small package, which is awesome. I've got one, and it is powerful, stylish, and overall a very good buy.
Good luck on the search.
Hi am looking to but a desktop but i have a limit of $400-$600, I want a good computer
must have 512mb or 1-2gb & up of memory, nice hard drive about 160gb or more, cd & dvd bunner a good processor,and anything that would complete in that catagory, would like to build or buy it. give me the spec, brand, and the website please thanks.
P.S. I Used CNET ExactChoice to find the perfect PC. and the Best Matches By Brand was the Compaq Presario SR1930Z priced at $599.99, would like more input on this.
I am thinking about buying a Dell Dimension E310 P4 Vista Capable its about $562.47 with the following three (3) upgrade.
Memory: 1GB Dual Channel DDR2 SDRAM at 533MHz -2DIMMs
Hard Drive: 160GB Serial ATA 3Gb/s Hard Drive (7200RPM) w/ 8MB cache
CD or DVD Drive: Single Drive: 16X CD/DVD burner(DVD+/-RW) w/double layer write capability
THESE COMES FREE
Monitor: 17 inch E177FP Analog Flat Panel
Printer: Dell Color Printer 725,