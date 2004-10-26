Best computer buy?

Sorry, but could not resist. If you are in high school, on a budget, and want a computer for gaming, you will always be on a budget because gaming interferes with studying and studying gives you a better change to improve you financial outlook. Hey, I'm grinning as I write this....can't help it....I'm a parent. My advise, however, would be to consider "studying" up and building your own. Take your time, get it right, and learn something in the process. There's no better feeling than one of accomplishment. Good luck.
Ok, i am looking for a new desktop, what is the best computer for the money. although i dont want a cheap one with a celeron processor.
i would like a computer with a hyperthreaded pentium 4, 512 or more ram, at least 100gb hdd, something in that range. I am on a budget being in highschool, so i want a great gaming computer for the money, please help me.