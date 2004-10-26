Desktops forum

by Gotmilkvoices / October 26, 2004 9:04 AM PDT

Ok, i am looking for a new desktop, what is the best computer for the money. although i dont want a cheap one with a celeron processor.

i would like a computer with a hyperthreaded pentium 4, 512 or more ram, at least 100gb hdd, something in that range. I am on a budget being in highschool, so i want a great gaming computer for the money, please help me.

Re: Best computer buy?
by Steven Haninger / October 26, 2004 11:03 AM PDT
I am on a budget being in highschool, so i want a great gaming computer for the money

Sorry, but could not resist. If you are in high school, on a budget, and want a computer for gaming, you will always be on a budget because gaming interferes with studying and studying gives you a better change to improve you financial outlook. Hey, I'm grinning as I write this....can't help it....I'm a parent. My advise, however, would be to consider "studying" up and building your own. Take your time, get it right, and learn something in the process. There's no better feeling than one of accomplishment. Good luck.
Re: Best computer buy?
by JK654 / October 27, 2004 12:39 PM PDT
"i would like a computer with a hyperthreaded pentium 4"

Why? An Athlon 64 would be a much better choice than a comparably priced Pentium 4 for gaming.

A $150 Athlon 64 3000+ socket 754 beats an $815 Pentium 4 3.2 ghz EE in Doom 3.

http://www.anandtech.com/cpuchipsets/showdoc.aspx?i=2149&p=7

An Athlon 64 is also great for other games.

http://www.anandtech.com/cpuchipsets/showdoc.aspx?i=2065&p=8

You will need a decent video card to get great performance in games. An Athlon 64 will also allow you to upgrade to 64 bit software when you are ready for it. I suggest that you go with an Athlon 64 3000+ processor, as it is quite affordable. Some people configure an Athlon 64 system at a website such as Ibuypower.com or Cyberpower.com, or they find a local shop to build it for them, or they build it themselves.

Re: Best computer buy?
by billv / November 1, 2004 1:23 AM PST
It would help others to make recommendations if you stated what your budget is, $500 or more? Also, what games you intend to play and what else you use the PC for, such as word processing or spreadsheets, may affect your system requirements.

I'm not a gamer, so I can't help you on specific game requirements. I assume that games are probably CPU and graphics intensive so you'd want the fastest CPU you can afford and a fast graphics card. If the games are distributed on CDROM, then you'll need a fast CDROM drive. And your 512MB RAM is probably a minimum.

On the other hand, if all you're interested in doing with the PC is playing games, you might be better off considering a gaming device such as an X-Box or Playstation that's already optimized for games.

JK654 is dead on! And games aren't what ruin grades!
by AMDrules / November 20, 2004 6:46 AM PST
The AMD Athlon 64 procesors are a godsend. I recently swoitched to an AMD processor from a ****** pentium, and if you couldn't tell by my name, I was quite impressed. It kicks *** in gaming, and why else would you need a fast processor? To run microsoft office faster? Who gives a *%$^ about that? You might get slower converter times (by like 10-30 seconds) and little things like that, but it all comes down to what is more important to you: Games or everything else?

As far as your budget is concerned, I hope you can spend at least 600. I just custom ordered my Athlon 64 3400+ with a Geforce FX 5700 LE and payed just 750 for it (tower alone). I probably could have shaved a hundred off if I went with a crappier video card and case. I recomend, that if you are really low on cash, to go with the Athlon 64 3000+ and just give yourself a crappy *** case.

In response to Steve Haninger, computer games aren't the problem with bad grades. Often the parents contribute to bad grades when they forget to teach their children that game time is a reward for tought work in school. I myself work my *** off before breaks, such as the thanksgiving break coming up, so I can play my computer games the whole times knowing that I worked hard enough to earn them. I have noticed that some of my fellow students have yet to assertain this sort of control.

Since you used my name
by Steven Haninger / November 20, 2004 9:27 AM PST

and did not really read my post, you did not notice that my remarks were "tongue in cheek" (said I was grinning). My recommendation was to make this a learning process and build his own. I think that's a great idea but respect some might not. Oh, and by the way, you either did not proof read your own post well or you need more time with your school work. Enjoy your gaming while the world passes you by. Regards

since you rarely get the chance in the real world...
by AMDrules / November 20, 2004 11:25 AM PST
I guess you couldn't help yourself to poke fun at someones mistakes. I'm sorry thatyou are use you people who tediously error check, but please don't take it out on those of us who prefer not to waste time by proof reading posts on cnet.com. For your sake, I will write a little slower this time.

I used your name not as an insult, but so people would know what post I was refering to. I was acutally just defending the victims of your claim in all due respect. If you prefer I write an essay on it, I'd be glad too if you could grade it.

To clarify my past rhetoric, let me underline my point. Grades are importnat, no doubt. But you don't have the right to tell someone that the way they wish to spend their free time is pointless even if you mean it as a joke. Not only is it disrespectful, but ignorant as well. Might I inquire as to what you think is a good way to waste spare time? Do you beleive that an activity is only worth one's time if he or she learns from it? I do agree that learning is important, but must it always be one's motivation to do something? Wow! Look how far off topic we have come.

Anyway, I liked your recommendation to build a computer.

Wrong forum but since you asked
by Steven Haninger / November 20, 2004 8:18 PM PST

Since these are help forums, opinions of a personal and not a technical nature probably do no belong here. And, by the way, opinions are just that...opinions. Many of the posts regarding certain topics tend to attract opinions from "peer" groups. By this I mean those sharing some common bonds. I am not a gamer. I cannot address such issues and did not try to in my response. I needed to establish myself as probably not of the same age or interests but I wanted to add my own opinion anyway. I am a father of two children. I have a son who has far and away more expertise in computers than I do in many facets. He builds, repairs, and uses PCs. He works part time at a communications facility while going to college maintaining servers...some complex stuff. I wanted to pass this notion on to the poster as a possible way to increase his "joy" with computers.
Now, I must digress a bit. You tried to give me parenting instructions. You are free to do so and I will not tire you with rhetoric you have possibly heard over and over. I do respect my own opinions or I would not have them. I would never agree that gaming time should be a reward for good work nor denying it a punishment for bad. There are plenty more important incentives out there but I will not share them here as this is not a proper forum to do so. I do think it is important when you post in a help forum that you show respect for others. One way to do such in in your language. Typos are ok...they happen. Never chide a person for their decision. Just offer your piece. Chose words well and do not take offense if another disagrees. Regards.

