Cameras forum

Question

Best Compact for Landscape, Panorama?

by DavinWSD / June 17, 2016 1:36 PM PDT

I am doing a 10-day backpack in the High Sierra in August, and I am looking to purchase a superior compact/point-and-shoot (DSLR is too heavy for backpacking). I need cameras that produce excellent landscapes and panorama shots. I'm looking at the Sony RX100 IV (although I don't need all that video), and the Panasonic Lumix ZS100 (only 16 megapixels). Any other suggestions?

Thanks for your help!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Best Compact for Landscape, Panorama?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Best Compact for Landscape, Panorama?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Why the concern about 16MP?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2016 1:54 PM PDT

Let's see what a UHD 4K TV is showing today. It's all of 3840 pixels × 2160 lines (8.3 megapixels) so you are at double the pixel count of the current big displays.

There are fine reviews on the two you listed but for me I'd take the Sony.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
16MP v. 20MP
by DavinWSD / June 17, 2016 2:15 PM PDT

Thanks R. Proffitt!

The only concern with 16mp is that my last camera was a 12mp (Nikon Coolpix), and while I was happy with the photos it generated, some detail was lost when I printed out large prints. I figured a meaningful upgrade would be to the 20mp, which is what the Sony has. Appreciate the helpful perspective regarding the UHD 4K TV!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Glad it helped. Now about printing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2016 2:31 PM PDT
In reply to: 16MP v. 20MP

Let's say I print at 300DPI on 8x11 paper. How many pixels is that?

That works out to 7920000 (8 million) pixels so it should be fine at a full page.

A PC display used to be right around 100DPI so there's that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Printing VERY large
by DavinWSD / June 17, 2016 2:52 PM PDT

That's a good point. The Coolpix photos I printed were very large panoramas - about 70"x20" long. Now, they look great - they're hanging on my walls. But I found the detail to be less sharp than I had hoped, and a lot of the color generated by the Coolpix was rather flat. I'm hoping more MPs can improve sharpness on larger prints.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not really.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2016 3:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Printing VERY large

To double the clarity you need to quadruple the pixel count. So twice the resolution at 8MP is 32MP. This is usually why you go for better color accuracy and color gamut over pixels. Also the better lens you have maximizes what the pixels see.

See the Carltonbale chart.
http://arstechnica.com/civis/viewtopic.php?f=6&t=39262&start=40 kicks this around that a 42 inch HD display is at 10 feet not pixels for most. Now if you have 20-15 eyesight, but that discussion is well done.

Go for better pixels, not more.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Got It
by DavinWSD / June 17, 2016 4:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Not really.

Got it. So, between the Panasonic and the Sony, is there a clear difference between pixel quality? Would you still pick the Sony based on this metric?

Are there other point-and-shoots that you'd recommend for landscapes/panoramas?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For this I'm back to the web.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2016 5:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Got It

There are pictures online for these models so you can check it out.

I know David Pogue has been covering the RX100 for years and has always been happy with the RX100. If I didn't have both the LG G4 and a Canon t5i I would be shopping the RX100.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks!
by DavinWSD / June 17, 2016 5:20 PM PDT

Thank you so much! Your advice has been extremely helpful! I think the RX100 is the way to go!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
360 degrees panorama camera with dual-camera
by chrissmith2016 / June 24, 2016 12:44 AM PDT

What you guys came across just like i have been in trouble.I like buildings and alpine panorama shooting and I disgusted with the bulky DSLR and gopro,I have been looking for a really lightweight sports camera,my friend introduced a sports camera,what the sports video camera at http://www.elephone.cc/2016-new-elecam-360-video-camera-wifi-h-264-360-degrees-panorama-camera-1920-1080-large-panoramic-360-lens-action-video-camera.html is unlike any other camera is that the action camera is those coming with dual-camera featuring 360 VR mode and panorama shooting mode,I think it could do a good job in outdoor photography shooting and you guys landscape shooting,what is you guys opinion?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Junk.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 24, 2016 8:36 AM PDT

These have not delivered on the quality of what I can get with the cameras listed above.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.