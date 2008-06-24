Cameras forum

Best camera for baby photos

by rositango / June 24, 2008 10:33 AM PDT

I'm a new mom who would like to buy a new digital camera to take mainly my newborn's photos. I'm not looking for anything fancy. Something basic and easy to use will do. These are what's I'm looking for.

-Light and compact
-Fast autofocus, shot to shot time and short shutter lag
-Good pictures for low light and indoors are big plus
-Point and shoot for everyday use but some manual control is a plus
-Price around $200. However will consider for more if it's worth it.
-7 mega pixels or better (would like to print at least for 5 x 7)

I can't make up my mind between Canon Powershot A570 IS, A590IS, Sony Cybershot DSC W-130, Fuji Finepix F40 or F50 fd, although I'm most drawn to Canon Powershot A 570 IS. I will appreciate advice from experts. Thanks!

9 total posts
Baby Photos
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / June 24, 2008 1:28 PM PDT

The Canon A570IS, A590IS and Fujifilm F50fd have manual controls.
The Sony W130 and Fujifilm F40 do not.
The two Canon cameras and the Sony W130 have Image Stabilization and Viewfinders
The two Fujifilm cameras do not.

With any of the cameras, indoor photos should be taken with the flash.
If you use a tripod, any of the cameras can take good photos in low light without a flash.

printing
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / June 24, 2008 2:05 PM PDT

Printing 5x7s only needs 3 megapixels. You wouldn't be able to tell the difference with a higher one. It does allow you to crop a lot and still retain good resolution. I shot with a 4 megapixel for years and you couldn't see the difference on an 8x10 or even an 11x14.

Snapshot is right with using the flash indoors, but with a new baby you would like to keep the newborn happy and not fussing after the shot. If he/she is sleeping, you can set the camera on a mini tripod(inexpensive), with flash turned off, and have the shutter open for longer to capture more light and negate shake. When you shut the flash off the needed shutter speed will be even more than image stabilization can handle, that's why the need for a tripod.

shutter lag
by rositango / June 24, 2008 10:24 PM PDT
In reply to: printing

You are right. High resolution is not so important. I was thinking about 8 or more megapixel just because I have a Sony Cybershot DSC-11 (4 megapixel) and wanted an upgrade and decent 8 megapixel cameras are very affordable.

I did forget to mention that I'm also looking for an image stabilizer and continuous shooting. Some of moms I know say babies move so much and the most important feature to look for is fast shutter lag. They say it's best to take many photos for the same situation and later decide which one to pick.

I decided to buy a new camera is because I was unhappy with photos I took with no flash with my old Sony. I prefer no flash since flash is supposed to be bad for newborn's eyes and in general photos look much better without it. I have mini tripods but I would like to be able to take snap shots without them. Is that too much to ask for a basic point and shoot? I was interested in Fuji finepix because it's supposed to take very good photos for low light and indoors for this price range. However, the two Canon cameras are better reviewed in general. One of my questions is this: is it possible that old models (like Canon A570IS or Fuji Finepix f40fd) to be better than their newer models? For shutter lag alone, Canon A 570 seems faster than A 590.

Shutter Lag
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / June 25, 2008 1:17 AM PDT
In reply to: shutter lag

If you can find a Canon A570IS, get it rather than the A590.

The A590IS is not a big change from the A570IS.
It added one megapixel and took away some video speed.
(It is only 20 frames per second, while the A570IS is 30 frames per second).
And as you stated, the A570IS has a better shutter lag.

The Fujifilm F20, F30, F31fd, and f40fd cameras are the best for low light.
But they are no longer available.
Then came the F50fd which jumped to 12 megapixels, which added more noise. So it is no better in low light than most other small digital cameras.


Thank you!
by rositango / June 25, 2008 4:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Shutter Lag

Great. My question is answered. It seems that both Canon A570 IS and Fuji F40fd are available on Amazon. Sony DSC W130's shutter lag seems slightly better than Canon 570 IS. However, since I wasn't very happy with the old Sony, I may try Canon or Fuji this time. It's too bad that I have to choose between the two. I also remember that Canon powershot A720IS seems as good as A570. Any thoughts or comments in comparison between A570 and A720?

difference
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / June 25, 2008 6:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you!

The difference is mostly the 6x zoom compared to the 4x zoom of the A5xx series.

Canon Powershot A720 IS
by rositango / June 26, 2008 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: difference

Thank you. I think that I will get Canon Powershot A720 IS. It seems closest to what I'm looking for although flash recharge is supposed to be very slow. If anyone thinks that it's a bad idea, let me know.

good camera, good price...
by angel_strike7 / June 26, 2008 10:44 AM PDT

if you are looking for a point and shoot, not an SLR, i think the 'canon powershot SD1000 digital ELPH ' is a great camera. takes great clear pictures with lots of great options!! my mom and sister both have them, and i have taken some amazing pictures with them. it is perfect for easy carrying around, and it's metal so it's durable. just some info. not to make you look into more options! but we all love this camera and it's options, and it's very affordable.

