Best camera for baby photos

The Canon A570IS, A590IS and Fujifilm F50fd have manual controls.
The Sony W130 and Fujifilm F40 do not.
The two Canon cameras and the Sony W130 have Image Stabilization and Viewfinders
The two Fujifilm cameras do not.
With any of the cameras, indoor photos should be taken with the flash.
If you use a tripod, any of the cameras can take good photos in low light without a flash.
...
..
.
I'm a new mom who would like to buy a new digital camera to take mainly my newborn's photos. I'm not looking for anything fancy. Something basic and easy to use will do. These are what's I'm looking for.
-Light and compact
-Fast autofocus, shot to shot time and short shutter lag
-Good pictures for low light and indoors are big plus
-Point and shoot for everyday use but some manual control is a plus
-Price around $200. However will consider for more if it's worth it.
-7 mega pixels or better (would like to print at least for 5 x 7)
I can't make up my mind between Canon Powershot A570 IS, A590IS, Sony Cybershot DSC W-130, Fuji Finepix F40 or F50 fd, although I'm most drawn to Canon Powershot A 570 IS. I will appreciate advice from experts. Thanks!