Best camera for baby photos

You are right. High resolution is not so important. I was thinking about 8 or more megapixel just because I have a Sony Cybershot DSC-11 (4 megapixel) and wanted an upgrade and decent 8 megapixel cameras are very affordable.



I did forget to mention that I'm also looking for an image stabilizer and continuous shooting. Some of moms I know say babies move so much and the most important feature to look for is fast shutter lag. They say it's best to take many photos for the same situation and later decide which one to pick.



I decided to buy a new camera is because I was unhappy with photos I took with no flash with my old Sony. I prefer no flash since flash is supposed to be bad for newborn's eyes and in general photos look much better without it. I have mini tripods but I would like to be able to take snap shots without them. Is that too much to ask for a basic point and shoot? I was interested in Fuji finepix because it's supposed to take very good photos for low light and indoors for this price range. However, the two Canon cameras are better reviewed in general. One of my questions is this: is it possible that old models (like Canon A570IS or Fuji Finepix f40fd) to be better than their newer models? For shutter lag alone, Canon A 570 seems faster than A 590.