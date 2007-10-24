Creative Labs for the sound card. I won't duplicate web content about this. The same for playing movies. As to HD content we can play HD content from HDDVD drives today. There are ISSUES!!! with the connection from the PC to the HDTV but suffice it to say that most of that is solved by a HDMI connection. However there are too many pitfalls here so I strongly suggest you just get the usual HD or BluRay player and connect it directly to the TV.
What pitfalls? Read http://www.cs.auckland.ac.nz/~pgut001/pubs/vista_cost.html
Bob
I'm trying to build a home theater based on my computer.
What are my options for:
1. Audio system for playing audio files.
2. Audio system for playing movies (can I play via my computer Dolby digital, DTS ... Higher quality sound)?
3. LCD TV that will support HD files (if such exists) - my computer is in my sallon connected to the TV. Are there any file formats for HD? Are there any players that support HD...?