Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

best Antivirus for PC?

by maheshbalan / June 29, 2016 12:48 AM PDT

I want to know which is the best antivirus to use For PC? suggest me some 5 to 10 antivirus software?

Post a reply
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: best Antivirus for PC?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: best Antivirus for PC?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
48 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Re: best antivirus
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 29, 2016 1:01 AM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Kaspersky
by abosy88 / March 19, 2017 8:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: best antivirus

i used pc for more than 15 years,
the best antivirus application i think is Kaspersky
many many times i get virus, only the kaspersky treat it and also norton
but i like kaspersky

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
if you scroll down the topics in this forum
by renegade600 / June 29, 2016 2:06 AM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

if you scroll down the the different threads in this forum, you will see the question has been asked just about every other day and already have responses. you would get quicker answers this way.

However, dont know why you want 5-10 different antivirus software but you should only have one installed at a time otherwise you WILL have computer problems. see the following for a comparison chart and see which one would work for you

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_antivirus_software

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
best Antivirus for PC
by communicationcraftss / June 30, 2016 11:43 PM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

There are many Antivirus in market but all are not best .As following lest of Best Antivirus as above
Trend Micro Antivirus
bitdefender-antivirus-plus
kaspersky-anti-virus
mcafee-antivirus-plus
webroot-secureanywhere-antivirus
avast-pro-antivirus-
emsisoft-anti-malware
ESET NOD32 Antivirus 9
Panda Antivirus Pro

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Maybe Norton Antivirus is the Best
by AnsulZaker / March 6, 2017 4:26 AM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC

Norton Internet Security
Norton Antivirus is a most popular Antivirus in all over world that’s Help secure private information like your passwords, bank account details and when using public Wi-Fi or Broadband Network on your PC, Mac or Mobile Device.
Norton Antivirus Helps protect the your pc data you send and receive when you are using internet network like a Wi-Fi or Broadband Network and Adds bank-grade encryption to help protect you on public Wi-Fi hotspots or Network Let’s your browse the Web anonymously to help protect your privacy. If you want to allow access to your favorite apps and content anywhere you go, as if you were at home help encrypt your data with a no-log virtual private network that doesn’t track or store your activity Provides a 60-day money-back guarantee. Offers world-class customer supported from Norton, These is a one of the leaders in online security
This Antivirus runs on Microsoft Windows and MacBook and run with Windows 7 support was in development and Windows 7 supported update already and all natively support Windows 7, That is without needing an update because This version fully compatible with Mac OS X Lion. With the series of products, Symantec made changes in its portfolio and briefly discontinued Norton Antivirus. This action was later reversed with the introduction of Norton Antivirus.
Norton Industry leading protection at a groundbreaking price all over world. Norton Security one of the world best secure Antivirus and Powered by one of the world’s largest 24x7 threat monitoring networks. That work of patented protection against viruses, scams, phishing attempts, zero-day exploits and etc. Norton Antivirus is Automatic Scan your PC and “silent” updates ensure you have the latest protection and that work is no in-product advertising pestering you to switch to a paid security solution. Norton in build Seamless upgrade options to additional protection your data.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For me, Norton was pretty bad. Here's what made me leave.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 6, 2017 8:01 AM PST

Norton was OK till they tampered with System Restore. Now that you can't use System Restore without hitting the web on how to turn off Norton's lock on that, this product is no longer viable.

Everyday non-technical users that we used to have them use System Restore to fix small issues can no longer recover on their own.

Great news for phone support and repair counters. Bad news for a lot of folk out there.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best antivirus for your PC
by Richardolga / July 12, 2016 6:21 AM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

According to my knowledge and experience, i would recommend AVG antivirus including internet farewell settings as well as avast antivirus. Once i faced issues with avast antivirus, but it was just a minor issue.

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Is it farewell to AVG or Avast?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2016 8:50 AM PDT

I can only guess you wrote farewell due to the acquisition of AVG by Avast.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try SafeBytes
by RickyMartinzx / July 20, 2016 12:18 AM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

I have tried different Antivirus. Both paid and free version. Free versions are useless. Among those Antivirus I think Windows defender and SafeBytes are most effective. Currently I am using SafeBytes.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Do NOT try SafeBytes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 20, 2016 8:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Try SafeBytes
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
(NT) Why cannot use it
by AnsulZaker / March 6, 2017 4:28 AM PST
In reply to: Do NOT try SafeBytes.
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best Antivirus
by Geeks_On_Repair / September 22, 2016 11:09 PM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?
Here are some Best Antivirus :-
1) Avast
2) Avira
3) Bitdefender
4) Norton
5) McAfee
6) AhnLab
7) Quick heal
These software provide best best security.
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Macfee And Norton
by AnsulZaker / March 6, 2017 4:29 AM PST
In reply to: Best Antivirus
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What OS?
by cae1136 / September 24, 2016 5:22 AM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

If you have Windows 8.1/10 I'd suggest Windows Defender. Yeah I know its kind of a joke but it has been improved a lot, plus since all AV's seems to slow Win 10, their own seems to have the lowest impact.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i.think..................
by samzike / September 25, 2016 11:55 PM PDT
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

I Think Avast Is Best

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Top 5 Best Antivirus
by Kristen_Theron / November 7, 2016 1:51 AM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

1. Avira AV
2.Comodo AV
3.TrendMicro AV
4.Norton AV
5.Avast AV

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
(NT) Yes All of Best Antivirus
by AnsulZaker / March 6, 2017 4:29 AM PST
In reply to: Top 5 Best Antivirus
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Are you kidding me?
by racerxxxxxx / February 15, 2017 9:15 PM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

Ain't none of these antiviruses listed in this article are worth a damm. They either cost to much,bog down your computer with bloatware, or they just dont work or all of the above. I suggest before you guys spout off this useless information to average computer users that come here for advice that you guys give them GOOD advice. None of that is present here. Its all user prefrence and not effectivness! Have any of you people actually tested these junk programs with real malware and viruses? Have you been to the hacker sites downloaded or actually intentionally infected your own computer to see which ones actually work as advertised? How many of these can catch a rootkit or ransomware? Well I have!
Norton and mcafee absoluetly not worth a damm. Resource hogs. Bog down your system and caught about half of what I threw at them. Windows defender caught the viruses/malware when they didn't. Yeah! Windows defender! Can you believe it? Have you looked at the cost of these programs? You are out of your damm mind!
I used to use Avira. But since changed since about 2 years ago when they went to cloud based crap!
Malwarebytes caught every single thing I threw at it. It is easy on the pc resources and affordable. And works along side of windows defender pretty well. They make a good team. But since they went to version 3.0 user interface im not really digging it! But it still catches everything. I reinstalled windows 10 ( can you guess why?) now my license key dont work. The ONLY way to get it fixed or get support is through email. No online support,no phone number, nothing! So yeah I am at their mercy. And its because of this I am looking for a replacement and user reviews so I end up here. I have googled searched and they all say how good Mcafee and Norton is. Not just this site but the majority have norton and mcafee usually as number 1 or 2. Its junk man, its crap. Save your money. But its funny out of all of these articles I have googled on user reviews malwarebytes isnt even listed. That blows my mind! Anyways just my opinion I have yet to find a acurate article on the TRUTH of the effectiveness of these antivirus programs. Anyways thanks for your time got more research to do. Going to go check out PCMatic. Scam? Junk? Dunno! But I WILL find out!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
No Kidding ! Malwarebytes Is NOT an Antivirus
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 16, 2017 11:40 AM PST
In reply to: Are you kidding me?

...and that's why you don't generally see if on antivirus reviews.. And even Malwarebytes advertises it as "Malwarebytes 3.0 is a next-generation antivirus replacement.". It's also why it hasn't been recommended in this thread because the original topic was "best Antivirus for PC? ".

That said, it IS an excellent malware removal tool and we recommended it on these forums frequently, in combination with other scanners to get rid of various types of malware. Together with Malwarebytes, a good real-time antivirus, and YOU as the primary malware watch-dog, your computer should stay free of the bad stuff.. At least most of the time... as nothing catches everything all of the time.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Confused
by Bob__B / February 17, 2017 7:17 PM PST
In reply to: Are you kidding me?

Are you saying that after you made a mess of the OS and restored your backup, which you made before starting this testing, that now the machine does not work?

I doubt you will find AM type products showing up on AV compare sites.

The compare sites just show how the different products stack up when a standard package of junk is thrown at them.

The system load for the different products is another area.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well?
by athanack / February 25, 2017 2:10 PM PST
In reply to: Are you kidding me?

What was your result with PCMatic? My McAffee which was pre installed on my new pc has expired. Also have Avast free anti virus installed, but it keeps popping up ads for a paid subscription. Wasn't crazy about McAfee, so contemplating PCMatic because it's made and supported in USA.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here's what WOT says about it.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / February 25, 2017 2:28 PM PST
In reply to: Well?
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: PCMatic
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 25, 2017 2:29 PM PST
In reply to: Well?
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you some one with a half a mind.
by Edtaz / January 21, 2018 11:34 AM PST
In reply to: Are you kidding me?

I know exactly what you saying because i come from a time 8088 cpu was a huge big thing. Malware bytes has been ok so far its the other half hard to find use to like avg there fire wall.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I trust Norton
by Elinascott / February 21, 2017 3:45 AM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

I totally rely on Norton Security to protect my PC. I would recommend you to try this antivirus to protect your system from viruses. All credit why I trust Norton is its Sonar Technology that it use to keep system's from viruses is what I like the most. That's not all. Whenever I face any issue with this product I simply ask my question to it's community and will get numbers of suggestions to solve the query. That's I trust only on Norton.
Hope my experience will help you!

Link removed by moderator.

Post was last edited on February 21, 2017 4:40 AM PST

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 21, 2017 4:42 AM PST
In reply to: I trust Norton

I'm using Avast for many years already. And I've never had any issue that made me phone them to ask or complain.
But apparently that's needed for Norton once in a while. Strange choice then.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Again
by Elinascott / February 22, 2017 4:56 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton

Hey Kee_B
Thank you Happy for your suggestions for Avast, but I much prefer Norton as it much compatible to my system and I find it easier to use Norton. The support executives do a great job by providing the solutions that are easy and instant to get answers.

Since, I am new to this antivirus and if I come any issue I will never hesitate reaching experts, and this will never question my trust over norton for sure. As I earlier mentioned about it’s of help community. It’s just awesome, and that’s not all. Other than authorized ones, I also appreciate other helping sites. I am glad to have Norton on my PC. Happy

Link to other, apparently unauthorised, site removed by moderator. No need for that in these forums.

Post was last edited on February 22, 2017 5:21 AM PST

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try any of these
by RickyMartinzx / March 2, 2017 12:37 AM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

I am experience of using different anti-viruses. Among those anti-viruses these are most useful
SafeBytes
Avast
Windows Defender
Norton
I have been using SafeBytes for last six months. It is useful and really effective.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Safebytes bad advice there.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 2, 2017 8:34 AM PST
In reply to: Try any of these
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best Antivirus for PC
by Michael_Kyle / March 6, 2017 4:02 AM PST
In reply to: best Antivirus for PC?

Norton Anti Virus
Quick Heal Anti Virus
Avast Anti Virus

Best is Quick Heal, I am also using this. Grin

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 48 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.