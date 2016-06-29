best Antivirus for PC?

Ain't none of these antiviruses listed in this article are worth a damm. They either cost to much,bog down your computer with bloatware, or they just dont work or all of the above. I suggest before you guys spout off this useless information to average computer users that come here for advice that you guys give them GOOD advice. None of that is present here. Its all user prefrence and not effectivness! Have any of you people actually tested these junk programs with real malware and viruses? Have you been to the hacker sites downloaded or actually intentionally infected your own computer to see which ones actually work as advertised? How many of these can catch a rootkit or ransomware? Well I have!

Norton and mcafee absoluetly not worth a damm. Resource hogs. Bog down your system and caught about half of what I threw at them. Windows defender caught the viruses/malware when they didn't. Yeah! Windows defender! Can you believe it? Have you looked at the cost of these programs? You are out of your damm mind!

I used to use Avira. But since changed since about 2 years ago when they went to cloud based crap!

Malwarebytes caught every single thing I threw at it. It is easy on the pc resources and affordable. And works along side of windows defender pretty well. They make a good team. But since they went to version 3.0 user interface im not really digging it! But it still catches everything. I reinstalled windows 10 ( can you guess why?) now my license key dont work. The ONLY way to get it fixed or get support is through email. No online support,no phone number, nothing! So yeah I am at their mercy. And its because of this I am looking for a replacement and user reviews so I end up here. I have googled searched and they all say how good Mcafee and Norton is. Not just this site but the majority have norton and mcafee usually as number 1 or 2. Its junk man, its crap. Save your money. But its funny out of all of these articles I have googled on user reviews malwarebytes isnt even listed. That blows my mind! Anyways just my opinion I have yet to find a acurate article on the TRUTH of the effectiveness of these antivirus programs. Anyways thanks for your time got more research to do. Going to go check out PCMatic. Scam? Junk? Dunno! But I WILL find out!