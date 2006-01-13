Best 15" LCD TV for kitchen

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by klausnet / January 13, 2006 11:45 PM PST

We want to replace a 9" TV/Radio combo in our kitchen with a 15" LCD TV and want to know what is the best buy for price and reliability, I would likd a wide screen, but do not believe they come in that size. Ther are some "off-brands", but wouldn't a main-stream set be a wiser choice

A couple LCD models come to mind.....
by Riverledge / January 14, 2006 3:05 AM PST

1.)The PANASONIC 14 inch TC-14LA2 and the
2.)The SONY 15 inch KLV-S15G10

Unfortunately, neither has a native wide-screen aspect, but both can be switched over to a 16:9 mode.
They are close in price, both include a stand and a
remote. Hope this helps.

river.

A couple..
by Dan Filice / January 14, 2006 4:36 AM PST

I think I saw a Toshiba or Panasonic LCD built for the kitchen at Costco, and it had a DVD player too. Also, I believe I saw a Sony undercabinet LCD TV that looked like a much better option than the 9" widescreen Audiovox that my wife bought me 2 years ago for our kitchen. There aren't many TVs for the kitchen so it will take some searching. What I love about my Audiovox is that it does mount under-cabinet and the screen flips down, so it doesn't really take up any space. The Audiovox is not a high-end TV, but for the kitchen it's better than nothing.

To el_gato6056. Post deleted.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 25, 2009 3:43 AM PST
In reply to: A couple..

Sorry, but I applied Forum Policy to your post. Your post served no purpose in a discussion that was begun and ended in 2006, and which only criticised another poster.

To Dan Filice. I hope you understand why your reply disappeared as well. By deleting this post, any replies or sub-threads to it automatically go.

There was no need for his response.

Mark

