Benazir Bhutto assassinated

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
32 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
no surprise from what I heard .
when I heard the first reports this AM only an attack was mentioned. I guess they had to wait until the hysteria cleared. wow they must be going crazy over there.
I wonder what spin their leader will put on the story. he will be pointing fingers everywhere but back at him. I would never trust such a person. like any 'benign' dictator his version will be accepted by his supporters 'or else'.
Benazir Bhutto will become a martyr. more attacks to come I am sure.
and they have nukes besides. yikes.
Collapse -
No Dictatorship Has ever Been Good
At least from what I've seen. They always end up abusing their power and suppressing their people.
I feel sorry for this woman. I'm not from that country but I do support her. She was just trying to make things better for her people. She had high hopes. No matter what they do, she will always live on. So will her dreams. Look at Martin Luther King. Though he was killed, he achieved what he wanted--equality and freedom. How did he do that? He achieved it through his followers who kept fighting for the causd in which he believed.
May she rest in peace...
Collapse -
"The extremists need a dictatorship, and dictatorship needs
extremists."--benazir bhutto, nov 2007.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benazir_Bhutto
an interesting comment during an interview with david frost also in november. from the link above:
"November 2007 claims that Osama Bin Laden had been murdered
In an interview with political interviewer David Frost, taken on November 2, 2007, Benazir Bhutto claimed that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had been murdered by Omar Sheikh. During her answer to a question pertaining to the identities of those who had previously attempted her own assassination, Bhutto named Sheikh as a possible suspect while referring to him as "the man who murdered Osama bin Laden". Despite the weight of such a statement, neither Bhutto nor Frost attempted to clarify it and no other mainstream media appears to have further inquired about it.[73]."
'youtube' has a copy. still on dial-up so I don't bother with 'youtube'.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnychOXj9Tg
if anyone finds a transcript, please post.
bhutto dies, OBL reappears on tape. soon there will be more theories than the JFK assassination.
Collapse -
Very serious situation
by
Josh K
/
December 27, 2007 12:20 AM PST
Al Qaeda probably knew that the US was behind Bhutto in the upcoming election, so this was an attack against US interests too. This is a VERY serious situation and will obviously impact the US in terms of the "war on terror" and the presidential campaign. It will be interesting to see what all of the candidates have to say about today's events.
A coworker of mine is Pakistani and is very concerned about what has happened. He has a relative who was involved in developing their nuke program and he thinks the weapons are safe from potential thieves and black marketeers.
It will also be interesting to see how India reacts to this.
Collapse -
has your co-worker
ever offered an opinion of pervez musharraf? he does not appear willing to give up power. I wonder if their upcoming election will be held.
most candidates are responding and our president is holding a news conference shortly.
latest reports indicate she was killed by gunfire. the assassin blew himself up. also an attack today on former prime minister, sharif. riots have broken out
Collapse -
He seems to like Musharraf....
by
Josh K
/
December 27, 2007 3:14 AM PST
...and thought that the media did not fully understand the martial law situation. His view is that the judicial system there is very corrupt and that Musharraf did what he had to do.
Apparently (I just found this out) the relative who helped with the nuke program is a potential replacement candidate for Bhutto, so this could get interesting on a personal level.
So far I've only seen the responses from the Democratic candidates, most of which were pretty much the kind of statements you'd expect them to issue. Richardson went a bit further than the others, calling for Musharraf to step down and a new government to be formed "immediately."
Collapse -
whom might that be?
is it best to keep it close to the vest to dispel any rumors? keep us posted if it becomes known.
sharif was not at the site of the attack as I heard earlier. 4 of his supporters were killed and many were injured at a rally for him..
off topic;
you may have seen this before but I know one of your interests.
http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/22204173/
Collapse -
He told me the name but......
by
Josh K
/
December 27, 2007 4:36 AM PST
....I could not possibly pronounce or spell it. At this point I'd err on the side of caution rather than start a rumor that could put people at risk.
I heard Musharraf was in Afghanistan at the time of the assassination.
Collapse -
No disrespect to you, Josh, but
by
drpruner
/
December 28, 2007 3:46 AM PST
'a friend has a relative who thinks we're safe...'
Really? Then we can all sleep well tonight.
Collapse -
None taken
by
Josh K
/
December 28, 2007 11:51 AM PST
However it is interesting to be able to get the perspective of someone who grew up there and who has ties to this sort of thing. Of course he's no authority on the security situation there but he knows more than I do.
The man's last name is Hasan or something similar -- he's not actually a relative but a close family friend they call "uncle."
Collapse -
That's the Asian way. My stepson called me "Uncle"
by
drpruner
/
December 30, 2007 4:38 AM PST
before we got married.
My point, which you understand, was that the "experts" can't predict water in that particular mudhole. Not good.
Collapse -
she started of well
terrible choice of husband though
.,
Collapse -
Hmmm ... We'll never know the "whole truth", but
by
drpruner
/
December 28, 2007 4:04 AM PST
I think it's well documented that, every time she acquired some power, he got wealthier.
Collapse -
Here's a take, by Ralph Peters...
by
EdH
/
December 28, 2007 7:11 AM PST
LINK
FOR the next several days, you're going to read and hear a great deal of pious nonsense in the wake of the assassination of Pakistan's former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto.
Her country's better off without her. She may serve Pakistan better after her death than she did in life.
We need have no sympathy with her Islamist assassin and the extremists behind him to recognize that Bhutto was corrupt, divisive, dishonest and utterly devoid of genuine concern for her country.
She was a splendid con, persuading otherwise cynical Western politicians and "hardheaded" journalists that she was not only a brave woman crusading in the Islamic wilderness, but also a thoroughbred democrat.
In fact, Bhutto was a frivolously wealthy feudal landlord amid bleak poverty. The scion of a thieving political dynasty, she was always more concerned with power than with the wellbeing of the average Pakistani. Her program remained one of old-school patronage, not increased productivity or social decency. ...
...A creature of insatiable ambition, Bhutto will now become a martyr. In death, she may pay back some of the enormous debt she owes her country.
Collapse -
powerful stuff
not being a student on pakistan, I can not refute what he says. I never read anything by him before. if you trust wiki he has an impressive bio. I enjoyed reading his quote:
Peters has written "I am a miner's son, and my father was a self-made man who unmade himself in my youth."
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ralph_Peters
check out the map: height 1300 pix width 900 pix
don't forget to set noscript to: allow. otherwise you might not see it.
Collapse -
Here's another one...
by
EdH
/
December 28, 2007 9:22 AM PST
LINK
Not as powerful perhaps, but interesting nonetheless.
The assassination in Pakistan doesn't really change much. We don't really want "democracy" in Pakistan, we want "moderation", which isn't going to happen.
If it is in fact true that al Qaeda was responsible, that was a tactical error on their part; it gives the regime an excuse to clean up the Northeastern region and bring us a bag full of heads. Perhaps that will happen.
The problem is that we all want what isn't possible. We want Pakistan to be Turkey (as Turkey was before we started working at alienating their affections): we want Pakistan to have the illusion of democratic government while an army dedicated to a secular constitution stands by to be sure the fanatics don't get control of nuclear weapons and the Pakistani military. That isn't going to happen, but worse, most Americans think the Turkish Army which guards the secular constitution of Turkey are "moderate" Muslims.
They're not. They're not moderate at all. They're atheists, and Mustapha Kemal was militant about suppressing Muslim control of Turkey. He hanged people for wearing the fez. Kemal Ataturk and his Young Turks were anything but "moderate" and the senior military people in Turkey today are not "moderates". Most Americans apparently have the notion that the Young Turks and their successors are like many American Christians, who go to church for weddings, christenings, funerals, and a few holidays.
Whatever comes to pass in Pakistan, it won't look like Chicago.
Collapse -
it might if richard the first resurrects
I agree with your assessment of the link.
before I become completely 'haniganized' I will pass one back. you might have read it. I am going to order his latest book. 'Wars of Blood and Faith: The Conflicts That Will Shape the Twenty-First Century'. I have 40% online discount for such an opportunity.
"12 Myths of 21st-Century War
Unaware of the cost of freedom and served by leaders without military expertise, Americans have started to believe whatever's comfortable
By Ralph Peters "
link
I will end this before I am accused of consorting with the......
thanks
Collapse -
Chicago?
by
drpruner
/
December 28, 2007 9:49 AM PST
Let's hope it won't be that bad.
There is indeed a great lack of knowledge about Turkey, which I share.
As to Bhutto and spouse, I note that she was twice sacked for 'suspicion of corruption' yet never seriously penalized. That would back her claim that the accusations were politically motivated. I myself have to say "We many never know ..."
In any case, the US position on Bhutto reminds me of that conversation supposed to have taken place in the State Dept. some years ago:
"So-and-so head of state is a corrupt S.O.B."
"Yes, but he's our S.O.B."
I gather that most international politics matches that; heckuva way to run a railroad.
Collapse -
I'm sure we could have worked okay with Bhutto,,,
by
EdH
/
December 28, 2007 10:16 AM PST
but I am intrigued by the possibilities of "a bag full of heads".
Collapse -
Bhutto said Musharraf failed to protect her: e-mail
"If harmed in Pakistan, "I would hold Musharraf responsible," Bhutto wrote in the October email, revealed on air by CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer, who received it from Bhutto's friend and US spokesman Mark Siegel...."
message from the grave?
" Pakistan's ambassador to United States, Mahmud Ali Durrani, rebuffed the charges. "The government of Pakistan provided all the security that was necessary," he told CNN. "There was a bubble around her of security."
"It's just a blame game, and the problem is the real terrorists that have been after her."
Collapse -
The Blame Clinton vs. Bush Subthread is gone.
I don't want to close this thread, but I will if there's more diversion into partisan political bickering.
Happy New Year (Almost!) -- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
(NT)
She bumped her head.
by
JP Bill
/
December 28, 2007 4:01 AM PST
Collapse -
so you cant prove anything
you stated just thought maybe you had some oh well
Collapse -
You may recognize this site
by
JP Bill
/
December 28, 2007 5:09 AM PST
Collapse -
She may have been surprised ...
by
drpruner
/
December 28, 2007 4:17 AM PST
Not long ago she said, 'No true Muslim will harm me, because I'm a woman and a fellow Muslim. Rather they should seek to protect me.'
(Notice the single quotes.)
Although the statement may have been directed at Musharraf, it is true; a Muslim friend of my father's had told me about it a few weeks ago, and it may exist in some of the assassination coverage. She, in turn, is as aghast at "Muslim terrorists" as many others are at "Christian abortion clinic bombers" etc.
Since simple destruction is so much easier than constructiveness of any kind, it's not extreme to say that the extremists are in control in many "civilized" countries.
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be ... proud, blasphemers, ... unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, ... fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, ... Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof... (2 Tim 3:1-5, KJV)
What next?
Collapse -
we did see how the
muslum terrorists wouldnt hurtaa woman and a fellow Muslim.
we see how well that stood up at all the sueicde heroes
Collapse -
(NT)
"Strap on combat gear and lead the assault?" never happen
Collapse -
(NT)
which way did he go?
Back to Speakeasy forum
32
total posts
(Page 1 of 2)