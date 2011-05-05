You didn't mention what model your desktop was. You have two choices. You can go USB if you have USB ports or you can get a wireless add in card. It doesn't need to be Belkin but I put some Belkin USB adapters in our local school and they work ok. Much might depend on the location of the wireless router/AP and the desktop. You need to minimize physical obstructions to the signal. USB does have one advantage in that you can add an extender cable and play around with the antenna position. It's been my finding, however, that add in cards are a bit more robust. Personally, I'd go with USB if it would work as the device becomes portable as well.
I had cable internet service installed today. My laptop had an internal
wireless modem, so it was no problem. The technician informed me that I needed a wireless adapter to utilize the internet on my Dell desktop computer. He suggested I purchase a Belkin Wireless adapter. My cable modem is a Cisco DPC 3825.
Is there a certain model of Belkin adapter I should purchase, or another one that you would recommend?
Thank you.