Question

Belkin Wireless Adapter

by jbruggem / May 5, 2011 11:42 AM PDT

I had cable internet service installed today. My laptop had an internal
wireless modem, so it was no problem. The technician informed me that I needed a wireless adapter to utilize the internet on my Dell desktop computer. He suggested I purchase a Belkin Wireless adapter. My cable modem is a Cisco DPC 3825.

Is there a certain model of Belkin adapter I should purchase, or another one that you would recommend?

Thank you.

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
You purchase what will fit
by Steven Haninger / May 5, 2011 9:03 PM PDT

You didn't mention what model your desktop was. You have two choices. You can go USB if you have USB ports or you can get a wireless add in card. It doesn't need to be Belkin but I put some Belkin USB adapters in our local school and they work ok. Much might depend on the location of the wireless router/AP and the desktop. You need to minimize physical obstructions to the signal. USB does have one advantage in that you can add an extender cable and play around with the antenna position. It's been my finding, however, that add in cards are a bit more robust. Personally, I'd go with USB if it would work as the device becomes portable as well.

(NT) I should have designated that I was looking for a USB
by jbruggem / May 5, 2011 9:21 PM PDT
Something like this
by Steven Haninger / May 6, 2011 5:06 AM PDT
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16833127272

Get something that comes with a cord and cradle so you can move it around to capture the best signal. I cannot specifically recommend this brand or model as I've never owned one. If the tech you mentioned recommended Belkin, you can go with that or just check user ratings. Newegg is quite reliable. Make sure it does WPA/WPA2 but most do these days. You don't need to pay more for wireless N if you're just using it for internet use. Wireless g is more than adequate. Expect to pay 30-50 bucks but there's no reason to go higher. Good luck.
