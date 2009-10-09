Belkin notebook card F5D8011df

Listen to what he says about the "bars" in his home -> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOBfxbpxosA
Belkin support was fine for me. BUT they do not install your network. Just talk about driver versions and such. Your home, coverage and such is your problem, not Belkins. Many expected the hardware makers to cover more than just the hardware.
Bob
Hey, was wandering if anybody could possible help me as Belkin have the worst tech support ever.
I have a compaq nx9005 laptop running windows xp sp3.
I had previously a Belkin usb wireless adapter (FD58051uk) this worked fine in every room in my house,good to excellent connection, however this caused my cooling fan to be permanently on when connected to the internet, and this was cause for concern to me.
So I bought the notebook card, these are both high performance (N1)MIMO
however the connection in every room bar the one with the router is poor to very poor, has anybody a clue as to why this is, or if there's a possible fix,hope someone can help..Cheers Warren