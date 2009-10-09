Belkin notebook card F5D8011df

Networking & Wireless forum

by warrenpurple / October 9, 2009 10:03 PM PDT

Hey, was wandering if anybody could possible help me as Belkin have the worst tech support ever.
I have a compaq nx9005 laptop running windows xp sp3.
I had previously a Belkin usb wireless adapter (FD58051uk) this worked fine in every room in my house,good to excellent connection, however this caused my cooling fan to be permanently on when connected to the internet, and this was cause for concern to me.
So I bought the notebook card, these are both high performance (N1)MIMO
however the connection in every room bar the one with the router is poor to very poor, has anybody a clue as to why this is, or if there's a possible fix,hope someone can help..Cheers Warren

How about this video.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2009 2:07 AM PDT

Listen to what he says about the "bars" in his home -> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOBfxbpxosA

Belkin support was fine for me. BUT they do not install your network. Just talk about driver versions and such. Your home, coverage and such is your problem, not Belkins. Many expected the hardware makers to cover more than just the hardware.
Bob

hey Bob
by warrenpurple / October 10, 2009 7:24 AM PDT
In reply to: How about this video.

This device is the same spec as the usb type ,however it is very different (poor), I'm not gonna make some cardboard cut-out booster when I've paid Good money for something I expect to work..

Same reply last week.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2009 9:36 PM PDT
In reply to: hey Bob

An owner said "I'm not moving my router (with wifi) out of my basement. It should work fine there."

This in spite of warnings about that.

How should owners be answered if they won't follow instructions or try cheap fixes?
Bob

Bob
by warrenpurple / October 10, 2009 10:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Same reply last week.

Look, I know you're trying to help, but what idiot would put their router in a basement?, I'm sorry but I haven't a clue what you are on about, I was hoping for some technical advice like try this driver etc not some Blue Peter workshop, Please if you can't be constructive then I'd rather you left me alone. Thanks anyway for taking the time to mail me, Have a nice day
Warren

That helps.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2009 11:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Bob

Given the story my advice is to go get your money back and try another product.

I have to write posts like this to see where members stand and what they think to which you are being much more clear that you want a product that works without any tweaks or adjustments. I know that sometimes just changing make or model will help immensely but what works in my house may not work 2 doors down. This is why we end up with a swap and try it approach.

-> In closing I don't see what settings you use. For EXAMPLE that old advice about hiding the SSID is dated and creates networks that drop and have trouble connecting. But we are not talking about settings but about today's expectations from the maker's tech support lines. While that is interesting to me you may not like the answers so if you can, share your router settings such as SSID broadcast on/off, and which security you used. Over in our Networking forum is the recommended settings if you want to try those.
Bob

