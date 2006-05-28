Speakeasy forum

believe it or not-military times polls result

by WOODS-HICK / May 28, 2006 12:13 AM PDT
So much for the ''bottom of the barrel''
by Evie / May 28, 2006 1:03 AM PDT
http://www.militarycity.com/polls/2005_chart4.php

16) Education: (highest earned) :
High school 7%
Some college 24%
Associate degree 12%
B.A./B.S. 25%
M.A./M.S. 24%
Beyond master's 8%

I downloaded the Excel file from here, which is the US Census info. Since the age in the poll started at 19, I did a couple of quick adjustments -- subtracting out 15-17 age group and 1/2 of the 18-19 age group numbers -- then calculated the percents for the education. My results (feel free to download the spreadsheet for yourself to confirm)

< High School 15%
HS Diploma 32%
Some college 19%
Associates 8%
Bachelor's 17%
Masters 6%
Higher 3%

I think our military, contrary to what some here seem to believe, is a well educated group compared to the general US population! A whopping 93% of the military respondants had some college, compared to just only 53% of the general population. About half have a Bachelor's or Master's degree, compared to just 23% of the general population. Pretty impressive!
(NT) (NT) Non sequitur.
by Dan McC / May 30, 2006 6:13 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) useless reply
by Evie / May 30, 2006 12:38 PM PDT
In reply to: (NT) Non sequitur.
(NT) (NT) So
by C1ay / May 28, 2006 1:26 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) reap
by WOODS-HICK / May 28, 2006 2:05 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) So
If you believe in poll results....
by C1ay / May 28, 2006 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) reap

poll a bunch of kids to see what they think about homework. If 100% of them dislike homework does that mean homework is a bad thing?

You're surprised?
by Paul C / May 28, 2006 5:19 AM PDT

Don't be: That old meme the left spreads around about military members being the dregs of society who couldn't get employed elsewhere hasn't been true for at least 25 years (See Evie's reply).

My military service ran from 1970 to 1990. During that time, I saw the quality of recruits once the all volunteer force was fully implemented skyrocket, as did the quality of those recommended for retention.

In any intelligent, well-educated and diverse population, you'll always find a great diversity of opinion, so this poll is no great surprise to me.

The only reason that you might be surprised is simply because among career military personnel, the word ''apolitical'' is more a personality trait than an attitude. And, that's as it should be, else we'd be lurching towards banana republic status even as I write this. Note well that you had to go to the Army Times Publishing Company - an ''authorized, unofficial'' purveyor of information to the military community - for this poll. Note also well that if a civilian pollster ever tried to take a similar poll, they'd doubtless fail to get a large enough sample.

Now, when I get through analyzing the raw data that I requested, I'll get back to you.

Paul

(NT) (NT) Why would we not?
by Dan McC / May 30, 2006 6:14 AM PDT
