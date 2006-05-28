believe it or not-military times polls result

16) Education: (highest earned) :
High school 7%
Some college 24%
Associate degree 12%
B.A./B.S. 25%
M.A./M.S. 24%
Beyond master's 8%
I downloaded the Excel file from here, which is the US Census info. Since the age in the poll started at 19, I did a couple of quick adjustments -- subtracting out 15-17 age group and 1/2 of the 18-19 age group numbers -- then calculated the percents for the education. My results (feel free to download the spreadsheet for yourself to confirm)
< High School 15%
HS Diploma 32%
Some college 19%
Associates 8%
Bachelor's 17%
Masters 6%
Higher 3%
I think our military, contrary to what some here seem to believe, is a well educated group compared to the general US population! A whopping 93% of the military respondants had some college, compared to just only 53% of the general population. About half have a Bachelor's or Master's degree, compared to just 23% of the general population. Pretty impressive!