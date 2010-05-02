Before I format and re-install OS, is there another way?

Computer Help forum

by overdub / May 2, 2010 6:37 PM PDT

The system is a fairly new Inspiron 537 (Dell) that came with Vista installed. When Windows 7 was released, I qualified for and installed it as per Dell's instructions. The system never ran in a healthy way considering it's a duo quad CPU`` with 4 gigs of ram. At times it ran very sluggishly, I simply never thought the system was truly running optimally and planned to seek Dell's help.

Then one day, the puter wouldn't boot up, not even in safe mode. Regardless of how I tried to boot the machine, all I ever got was the initial Windows logo, then a black screen with a pointer that would move with the usb laser/cordless mouse....period.

When I called Dell, we tried the ctrl alt delete with no response. The tech guy said it was a software problem, a virus, therefore not covered under my pricey extended service plan. That was a couple of weeks ago, so now I need the help of a guru or two.

The system drive is now connected via usb to another PC so I can back up the most important files...but...is there a way I can salvage the system and programs that are on that hard drive? I really would like to avoid the dozens of hours it would take to re-install everything on the disk. Dell says they can do this for a hefty price so can I do the same thing myself? Thanks for all the help I hope you can share.

I think you're going to struggle.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 2, 2010 10:19 PM PDT

And I also think that, regardless of this being a hardware or software problem, Dell still has a duty to ensure the machine works well. If it was running OK with Vista, with no issues and with no malware infections, then an upgrade to W7, as offered by Dell, would still fall under warranty if the upgrade fails to work properly.

That said, all Dell would do is to reinstall Vista back to factory settings, or at your choice if a choice is available, install W7. So either way, you lose everything.

So it looks to me like you are staring at a complete reinstall of Vista back to factory conditions, and so grabbing those personal files off the hard drive now is certainly the best you can do.

However, I wonder if that W7 DVD might help here. My guess is that this disk holds both the full retail W7 and the upgrade. It may be that you can use the disk to perform a Startup Repair of W7.

You will need to do more research yourself, but the links below may help you get started.

Clean Install Windows 7 With Upgrade Media and Product Key on Formatted or Empty Blank Hard Drive.

How to run a Startup Repair of Windows 7.

Given that, extracting those files first is advisable as you may be left with just the one option of reinstalling Vista.

Mark

You're right, I am struggling!
by overdub / May 4, 2010 7:50 PM PDT

Hi Mark, thanks for your reply. As for what Dell would do if I let them repair it, the tech said they would remove any virus/malware found on the drive, copy an image, format the drive and then copy everything back over with all apps and data functioning as new. He quoted me $129. plus tax but when I said no way to that, he reduced the price to $89. plus tax.

As a matter of principle, I told him that my service plan was sold to me as one that would cover "anything that goes wrong with the computer". There was nothing said about "hardware only" warranty but he insisted that's what I bought. Regardless of what I actually bought, I was 'sold' a warranty that would put my PC back into a like-new running condition, no matter the cause of failure. Therefore, I shouldn't have to pay an extra dime to get my PC fixed.

So, I figure that if Dell's techs can scan the drive, take out the bad guys, copy and replace the repaired image onto my freshly formatted drive, so can I. The question then is, how is that done? Could I use CCleaner or AVG or whatever to remove the viruses/worms/other malware and expect the resulting image to run like new?

The problem with these warranties
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 5, 2010 3:07 AM PDT

is that they do only cover hardware faults or, possibly, software installation faults from the factory, eg if the system arrives with some software fault. So may be Dell are correct. The choice to upgrade to W7 was yours, and unless you can show that the original installation was faulty in some way and that caused the difficulties with the W7 installation, then anything they do will be out of the warranty protection.

I'm not defending them, just suggesting possibilities.

But that said, you cannot access the system and so the only alternative is to attempt a reinstall. You've stated you can extract your files, so that's the good side.

You can certainly run an anti-virus scanner on that drive attached to a USB port, and if you think this problem was caused by virus or other malware, then that may work, but the symptoms don't read like that to me.

If the damage is malware other than virus, you could scan the drive with Malwarebytes' Anti-malware from;
http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam.php

Good luck.

Mark

