Before I format and re-install OS, is there another way?

And I also think that, regardless of this being a hardware or software problem, Dell still has a duty to ensure the machine works well. If it was running OK with Vista, with no issues and with no malware infections, then an upgrade to W7, as offered by Dell, would still fall under warranty if the upgrade fails to work properly.



That said, all Dell would do is to reinstall Vista back to factory settings, or at your choice if a choice is available, install W7. So either way, you lose everything.



So it looks to me like you are staring at a complete reinstall of Vista back to factory conditions, and so grabbing those personal files off the hard drive now is certainly the best you can do.



However, I wonder if that W7 DVD might help here. My guess is that this disk holds both the full retail W7 and the upgrade. It may be that you can use the disk to perform a Startup Repair of W7.



You will need to do more research yourself, but the links below may help you get started.



Clean Install Windows 7 With Upgrade Media and Product Key on Formatted or Empty Blank Hard Drive.



How to run a Startup Repair of Windows 7.



Given that, extracting those files first is advisable as you may be left with just the one option of reinstalling Vista.



Mark