BD-P4600 how to find ALL firmwares, and how to downgrade?

by thierrite / June 1, 2012 4:33 AM PDT

Hello,

I am in Europe (France) and since I've updated my Blu-Ray BD-P4600 to latest firmware (v2.19), MANY of my Blu-Ray disks can't be read anymore!

I'd like to downgrade to a previous working firmware, but impossible to find a single download link from Samsung, and moreover, not sure if the downgrade procedure is possible.

It's really a shame new firmware messes up the player...

Any help is more than welcome!

Thanks,
T

Re: BD-P4600 how to find ALL firmwares, and how to downgrade
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 1, 2012 5:07 AM PDT

thierrite,

Glad to have you drop by. But just so you know, this forum is meant to mainly support US products and customers. And from what you said, this model is for Europe in general. (Correct me if I'm wrong.) So while I can't help you directly, if you want Samsung help, here's the Samsung portal for all the countries that Samsung sells to: http://www.samsung.com/us/common/visitcountrysite.html#

Now I will add that if your country handles firmware in the same way that it's handled in the US, it is not possible to downgrade firmware. It may be different in your country's model, as I said, but I thought you'd like to know.

-- HD Tech

Re: BD-P4600 how to find ALL firmwares, and how to downgrade
by thierrite / June 1, 2012 6:53 AM PDT

Thanks for your quick reply!

I guess US and Europ firmware managements in BD player are the same. I have to wait then for the next update (in a couple of months?).

Cherres,
T

Collapse -
Just a note.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 1, 2012 7:03 AM PDT

If folk don't call in and report titles that don't play, there is no reason for those titles to be re-tested.

