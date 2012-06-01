BD-P4600 how to find ALL firmwares, and how to downgrade?

thierrite,
Glad to have you drop by. But just so you know, this forum is meant to mainly support US products and customers. And from what you said, this model is for Europe in general. (Correct me if I'm wrong.) So while I can't help you directly, if you want Samsung help, here's the Samsung portal for all the countries that Samsung sells to: http://www.samsung.com/us/common/visitcountrysite.html#
Now I will add that if your country handles firmware in the same way that it's handled in the US, it is not possible to downgrade firmware. It may be different in your country's model, as I said, but I thought you'd like to know.
-- HD Tech
Hello,
I am in Europe (France) and since I've updated my Blu-Ray BD-P4600 to latest firmware (v2.19), MANY of my Blu-Ray disks can't be read anymore!
I'd like to downgrade to a previous working firmware, but impossible to find a single download link from Samsung, and moreover, not sure if the downgrade procedure is possible.
It's really a shame new firmware messes up the player...
Any help is more than welcome!
Thanks,
T