BD-P1500xAA lockup

Flitzr1,
One suggestion I might try would be to turn on the unit, hold down the FF button on the unit itself (not the remote). In some cases, this will effectively reset the unit. If not, you may call 800-SAMSUNG to see if you can get your unit serviced.
--HDTech
I searched for answers but couldn't find any. This unit is about 8 months old recieved as Christmas gift it is very rearly used. It worked when it was first put into system but now it will load a disk (bluray & std DVD) & autostart to the select page (play,subtitles, etc) none of the remote buttons except on & off work. I have just tried to upgrade the firm ware to no avail. This is the most unreliable device I have ever purchased. Is there a solution to fix this machine or am I going to have to buy something better?? old DVD player worked for years & is now in guest room & still working. What's up- was this technology launch to soon???
As you can image this is very frustrating. Any help or answers would be apreciated. Thanks