by Flitzr1 / June 22, 2009 1:25 PM PDT

I searched for answers but couldn't find any. This unit is about 8 months old recieved as Christmas gift it is very rearly used. It worked when it was first put into system but now it will load a disk (bluray & std DVD) & autostart to the select page (play,subtitles, etc) none of the remote buttons except on & off work. I have just tried to upgrade the firm ware to no avail. This is the most unreliable device I have ever purchased. Is there a solution to fix this machine or am I going to have to buy something better?? old DVD player worked for years & is now in guest room & still working. What's up- was this technology launch to soon???
As you can image this is very frustrating. Any help or answers would be apreciated. Thanks

BD-P1500xAA lockup
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 23, 2009 4:49 AM PDT
In reply to: BD-P1500xAA lockup

Flitzr1,

One suggestion I might try would be to turn on the unit, hold down the FF button on the unit itself (not the remote). In some cases, this will effectively reset the unit. If not, you may call 800-SAMSUNG to see if you can get your unit serviced.

--HDTech

did not help
by Flitzr1 / June 24, 2009 2:31 AM PDT
In reply to: BD-P1500xAA lockup

That along with firmware update didn't work What next????

did not help
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 24, 2009 7:06 PM PDT
In reply to: did not help

Flitzr1,

Call 800-SAMSUNG and have them assist in troubleshooting. If they're not able to resolve it, they 'll set up service for it.

--HDTech

called them
by Flitzr1 / June 25, 2009 12:48 AM PDT
In reply to: did not help

Called them, no help. Now I have to return it. cost me $85.00
I have a hard time understanding that I have to pay anything on a product that is less than 9 months old. Especially since this is a box that sits in one location & is controled remotely. Nothing I have done caused this failure. I can opnly assume that Samsung uses cheap short lived components. This experience will play in my future electronic purchases.

BD-P1500 lockup
by Sean169 / June 25, 2009 8:28 PM PDT
In reply to: BD-P1500xAA lockup

Hey Guys
I have the same problem - logged a post here 17 May 09. I managed to get mine to upgrade but still the same problems. They are coming to collect it today - lucky it is under the shop warranty and they are having a go at sorting this out. Hope we have just been unlucky and this isnt simply a bad design.

the beat goes on
by Flitzr1 / June 29, 2009 4:52 AM PDT
In reply to: BD-P1500 lockup

Well how can you hope its noy a bad design... If it was so great why don't they still sell it???

