BD-P1500 Video cuts out momentarily w/ brief static

tymewyse8,
Does it happen at the same place every time?
--HDTech
I have the Samsung BD-P1500 XAA and recently downloaded the 2.7 update from Samsung. I watched Alice in Wonderland on Tuesday 06/01 with no issues. I tried to watch it again this evening 06/04 and randomly would go black, brief static and pick up the movie again. The movie timer did not stop, it kept playing. So when it picked back up, I had missed a few seconds.
I checked HDMI connections, all good. I connect the HDMI cable directly to the back of my Panasonic Plasma TV.
Any help would be appreciated.