by tymewyse8 / June 4, 2010 1:20 PM PDT

I have the Samsung BD-P1500 XAA and recently downloaded the 2.7 update from Samsung. I watched Alice in Wonderland on Tuesday 06/01 with no issues. I tried to watch it again this evening 06/04 and randomly would go black, brief static and pick up the movie again. The movie timer did not stop, it kept playing. So when it picked back up, I had missed a few seconds.

I checked HDMI connections, all good. I connect the HDMI cable directly to the back of my Panasonic Plasma TV.

Any help would be appreciated.

BD-P1500 Video cuts out momentarily w/ brief static
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 4, 2010 1:29 PM PDT

tymewyse8,

Does it happen at the same place every time?

--HDTech

BD-P1500 Video cuts out momentarily w/ brief static
by tymewyse8 / June 5, 2010 1:01 AM PDT

No. It was happening randomly.

BD-P1500 Video cuts out momentarily w/ brief static
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 8, 2010 10:16 AM PDT

tymewyse8,

I'm not sure what would cause that, unless the TV either wasn't accepting the signal, or the output of the player wasn't working properly. I just don't have much information to go on.

If you suspect it's the player, you can have it inspected by calling 800-SAMSUNG if it's still under warranty.

--HDTech

