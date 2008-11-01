BD-P1500 and HLT5087 LED DLP Input issues

Josh,
If you disable AnyNet on both the television and the Blu-Ray player, do you still see the same symptoms?
--HDTech
I just got the blu-ray player and updated with the latest firmware. MY LED DLP also has the AnyNet function. While I understand it takes a while to load a disc, Im having an issue whereby the HDMI input on my TV searches for signals perhaps five times before playing a movie (further delaying the movie playing). Even after I get the movie menu to come up and I select play it the TV loses the input and searches for the signal. Is there anyway to avoid this off and on and off and on? Does it have something to do with AnyNet? Please let me know if theres a setting on my TV or on the BD unit that I can tweak to stop this nonsense.
Thanks in advance!
Josh