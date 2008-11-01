Samsung forum

General discussion

BD-P1500 and HLT5087 LED DLP Input issues

by 3wisemonkeyz / November 1, 2008 11:37 AM PDT

I just got the blu-ray player and updated with the latest firmware. MY LED DLP also has the AnyNet function. While I understand it takes a while to load a disc, Im having an issue whereby the HDMI input on my TV searches for signals perhaps five times before playing a movie (further delaying the movie playing). Even after I get the movie menu to come up and I select play it the TV loses the input and searches for the signal. Is there anyway to avoid this off and on and off and on? Does it have something to do with AnyNet? Please let me know if theres a setting on my TV or on the BD unit that I can tweak to stop this nonsense.

Thanks in advance!

Josh

6 total posts
Anynet
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 2, 2008 2:46 AM PST

Josh,

If you disable AnyNet on both the television and the Blu-Ray player, do you still see the same symptoms?

--HDTech

AnyNet
by 3wisemonkeyz / November 2, 2008 4:08 AM PST
In reply to: Anynet

Yes, I just tried disabling both and the issue still persists...

Probably not Anynet then....
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 3, 2008 5:15 AM PST
In reply to: AnyNet

I might suggest exchanging the Blu-Ray player and seeing if that doesn't fix the issue.

Does it happen with any other HDMI (or for that matter, ANY) source going into the television?

--HDTech

Only happens with Blu-Ray
by 3wisemonkeyz / November 3, 2008 9:47 AM PST

No, it only happens with the BD player.

Possibly defective
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 5, 2008 3:59 AM PST

I might exchange it for a new player, then. The firmware updates should have addressed those issues, and if you have the latest ones installed, then there may be something wrong with the player.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

