BD-1600 won't work after 2.04 firmware update

I have the same problems as these other posters here. Less than a month after purchasing this unit I turned the unit on and received a message that there was a firmware update. As a consumer I can only assume that the update is needed to keep the product up to date. (Duh). Well, after updating it I was no longer able to play any Blu-rays. I called tech support and they told me I needed to update the firmware twice for it to work. I tried that but it did not work. When I called them back another tech told me he already knew that wouldn?t work because it will not update the same firmware twice. Then he actually told me that if my unit wasn?t having any problems I shouldn?t have done the update in the first place. What?!! So now it?s MY fault?!! If this was the case, then why didn?t they include that with the firmware update notice? They then wanted me to send in the unit for repair from here in CA to NJ. That is a huge inconvenience and I have decided to keep the unit and just play regular DVDs. Besides I do not believe the unit is defective. I believe it is Samsung?s faulty firmware update and they need to do another one to fix it or reverse the first one. There are A LOT of complaints about this issue out on the internet. If Samsung does not fix this voluntarily you can bet I will never be buying any of their products in the future. I am so disappointed.