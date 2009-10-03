Thread display:
BD-1600 won't work after 2.04 firmware update
RVRoadie,
I would try reloading the software, which is downloadable available from the website. If that doesn't work, I'd be happy to post the prior version you had. Do you know which version you had prior?
--HDTech
Netflix now working, but not Blue-ray
by
RVRoadie
/
October 4, 2009 2:24 PM PDT
I am pretty sure that 2.03 was the previous version. I did the update over the internet, not the USB route.
Netflix did come back when I tried it a couple of hours later. Not sure what that was about. I had done the network check on the setup menu and it verified ok.
Still won't play Blue-ray disc. I get the same disc cannot play message after less than 10 seconds of attempting to read disc.
Netflix now working, but not Blue-ray
RVRoadie,
Under the FW version in the System Information menu, there's a loader version. What version is it?
--HDTech
Loader
by
RVRoadie
/
October 4, 2009 11:56 PM PDT
LDv1.12_090924_
I haven't tried reloading the firmware from a USB download. Do you think that will make a difference? I don't see where you can force a reload from the network.
I couldn't find the USB update instructions. Do you just copy the unzipped download to a USB stick and insert it in the BD1600?
Loader?
What is the latest version of the "Loader"?
I have LDv1.06_090917. Someone else reported they have 1.12. My S/W is BEv2.04_090925A_XAA, which I believe is the latest.
Is there a way to update the Loader?
Does the Loader affect how BDs are loaded? That is the issue I am trying to solve (all other features work except playing BDs).
my experience
I had a weird glitch where netflix wouldnt laod the netflix queue and then started locking on the netflix queue. What i did to fix was reset my router and cable modem then turn the bluray player back on.
I think that is what worked for me also
by
RVRoadie
/
October 5, 2009 12:42 AM PDT
I believe I did reset the router also. Maybe that is what got Netflix started again.
My BD-1600 Does not function after the last firmware update
by
joeljdb
/
October 23, 2009 12:54 AM PDT
HDTech
My BD-1600 has not functioned the same ever since the last firmware update. The problems started with Netflix not loading properly or hanging and then the unit started not being able to read DVD's and BR discs. Now as of this morning when I put a DVD or BR into the unit I get sound but the picture is pixelated and distorted. I got a ticket open but I have only had it for 60 days and Samsung said that it is a 14 to 21 day turn around time. Do you have any thing that I could try before sending in for service? Thanks
My BD-1600 Does not function after the last firmware update
joeljdb,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue as well.
I don't have any quick fixes. There are some areas here where you could try downloading a previous version of the firmware, but I think that's more of a temporary fix than a solution for something that isn't playing the discs correctly. I would strongly recommend using that service ticket and sending the player in.
--HDTech
Still no change after USB firmware update
by
RVRoadie
/
October 6, 2009 8:14 AM PDT
Did a chat with tech and they suggested I fill out a service request. Any chance reverting back to the previous firmware will fix the problem. Can you post a link.
Current status: Will play Netflix instant, will play regular DVD, but won't play blu-ray disc. I have two from Netflix. One rejects after about 5 seconds, the other clicks and makes noise for about 30 seconds. Neither have been played in my player, but I have played dozens of blu-ray discs from Netflix with no problem. Hard to believe that I would have two defective discs at the same time.
Still no change after USB firmware update
RVRoadie,
Strange. I have 1.04, but not 2.04. I was pretty sure I downloaded those, so let me look in the office tomorrow morning.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Same boat
I have a BD-1600, too, but it won't play any of the dozen bds I have, even after the 2.04 firmware update. Normal DVDs work fine. All the internet features work fine, too (netflix, youtube, pandora).
What to do now?
Collapse -
Same boat
smurray2006,
If it's not able to play Blu-Ray discs, you might be able to burn a copy of the firmware from the website onto a CD and try loading it again. If that doesn't fix the issue, I'd suggest filling out a service ticket for it and sending it in for repair. I wish I had a better answer, but from here, that's what I'm able to suggest.
--HDTech
Warranty already up
by
RVRoadie
/
October 13, 2009 11:09 PM PDT
Went to fill out a service request and found out that the labor warranty is only 3 months. Who knows what it will cost for two way shipping, plus labor to repair. That is not much of a warranty.
I don't think I will bother to get it fixed. Regular DVD's work fine and I still have Netflix instant movies. Might even downgrade my Netflix subscription.
If I want Blu-ray, I'll just wait for a cheap player with a better warranty.
Warranty already up
RVRoadie,
Instead, call 800-SAMSUNG. If you can talk to a representative, they may be able to assist. If not, ask them for a transaction number, and post it here. I'll help if I can.
--HDTech
BD-P3600 won't play Blu-ray discs after v2.04 upgrade either
by
clbpdx
/
October 18, 2009 2:19 AM PDT
FYI, I have a BD-P3600/XAA with the same symptoms -- since v2.04 upgrade it won't play Blu-ray discs, but will play regular DVD.
The ironic thing is that I also have a BD-P1600, and it plays those Blu-ray discs fine since v2.04 upgrade.
Is it possible that the FW upgrade process corrupted BD laser calibration parameters? If so, it would be great to reset/re-do these in the field (special remote control command code, etc.) because I'm also out of warranty now...
Collapse -
BD-P3600 won't play Blu-ray discs after v2.04 upgrade either
clbpdx,
Call 800-SAMSUNG and see if you can get your unit repaired anyway. If not, ask for a transaction number and post it here. I'll see what I can do to help.
--HDTech
So Disappointed
I have the same problems as these other posters here. Less than a month after purchasing this unit I turned the unit on and received a message that there was a firmware update. As a consumer I can only assume that the update is needed to keep the product up to date. (Duh). Well, after updating it I was no longer able to play any Blu-rays. I called tech support and they told me I needed to update the firmware twice for it to work. I tried that but it did not work. When I called them back another tech told me he already knew that wouldn?t work because it will not update the same firmware twice. Then he actually told me that if my unit wasn?t having any problems I shouldn?t have done the update in the first place. What?!! So now it?s MY fault?!! If this was the case, then why didn?t they include that with the firmware update notice? They then wanted me to send in the unit for repair from here in CA to NJ. That is a huge inconvenience and I have decided to keep the unit and just play regular DVDs. Besides I do not believe the unit is defective. I believe it is Samsung?s faulty firmware update and they need to do another one to fix it or reverse the first one. There are A LOT of complaints about this issue out on the internet. If Samsung does not fix this voluntarily you can bet I will never be buying any of their products in the future. I am so disappointed.
Collapse -
I have pretty much given up
by
RVRoadie
/
January 8, 2010 1:43 AM PST
I downgraded my Netflix to regular DVD. It is just not worth the effort to do without the player, plus the cost of repair. At least the Netflix instant movie feature still works.
Collapse -
LOAD Error
by
suitew
/
January 10, 2010 1:16 AM PST
I updated my firmware via LAN on December 26th. Sorry but I don't know what version I updated to, I only followed instructions from the player. There was a disc in the player during the download and installation process. When the machine powered down from the process, it never came back up correctly.
Now, when I turn the player on, it just says LOAD forever. When I attempt to eject the disc the player reads OPEN but the tray never slides out. On the TV screen I only see the "bubble" screen and cannot get to the main menu.
I have called Samsung and opened a service ticket, yet they tell me that only my parts warranty is still valid. THey have tried to walk me through the STOP release process and the reset process...neither have worked.
My transaction number with Samsung is #3000567274.
Will it be worth sending the player in for service? Or would it be cheaper to purchase a new player...NOT SAMSUNG? This issue has been very frustrating because I only followed the steps Samsung instructed me to...and now I have an inoperable player.
Any other tips or suggestions out there?
Samsung dosen't care
by
sams_nfg
/
January 29, 2011 1:29 PM PST
"Sorry about your luck" is basically what Samsung has told me about my 14 month old Blue-ray player when it stopped working properly after the firmware update i did about 2 months ago. Samsung has our money already and they don't really care what happens after they have it. This is not my first 1 year old throw away Samsung product either. Last August (2010) our 1 yr old $550 dryer fried its main circuit board 1 week after the warranty ran out. The repair man said that it would be $400 to fix but based on his experience with the Samsung models he recommended getting a new dryer because the Samsung would probably burn out the replacement board too. I talked to Samsung's customer service dept. and they told me that it was out of warranty and there was nothing they could do for me which was the same responce I got about my bluray player problems!
My advice to anyone else with Samsung product issues is to cut your losses and take your business to someone who supports their products and make sure you spread the word about Samsung's crappy products and useless customer service.