BB&T Fraud alert.

An email supposedly from BB&T began circulating a while ago.
According to BB&T Fraud Prevention it is bogus and in being investigate.
The Subj is " BB&T: urgent security notification for all clients!" and is supposedly from "Branch Banking and Trust". And comes with an attachment. The contents may appear to be gibberish.
According to BB&T do not open it.
