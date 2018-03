I used to race RC cars powered with batteries so I know a bit about type of batteries and how they work. Also I only use laptops (no desktop) so know pretty much how similar those batteries perform like those RC batteries. 3 most common types are NiCD, NiMH and Lithium Ion.



If you have Lithium Ion, the old saying about fully discharge and fully charge for 3x in the beginning doesn't apply. You don't need to do it that BUT you still need to use it once in a while to avoid having dead cell. Also, NEVER store your battery fully discharge or else some of the cell died.



NiMH batteries however will have their voltage drops in daily basis so you want to recharge it at least once every 2-3 week so that they are not fully discharged.



When I say dead cell, it doesn't necessarily mean one of the 6 cell of 12 cell battery gone bad. We (the serious RC car racers) have a device (not a regular voltmeter) to check each battery cell. Using it, we can check the cell one by one and can find out how well each cell stores and delivers the power and if any part of that one cell has gone bad. That's why overtime, laptop battery doesn't perform as well compare to when you got them the first time because certain area in any of the cell has gone bad.



Another advice is not to buy cheap replacement battery. You can get those cheap one many times in Ebay and some battery replacement stores. Although they may be new, you don't know if any of the cell has gone (partially bad). Always buy from the company or their distributors because they always check the performance of each cell (quality control). My guess is that they throw away the (not so good) cells cheaply to outside sources. Then those people sell them almost half the cost. Those cheap batteries WILL work well in the first month or two but the performance drop significantly after every recharge.