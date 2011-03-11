batch metadata creation for digital photos

Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum

by lucyjupiter / March 11, 2011 1:17 AM PST

Hi all,

I'm new to this site, but I was wondering if anyone has any leads for what I'm looking for--I'm trying to find software that will allow me to create/edit metadata for a batch of digital photos. For example, I want to select x number of photos and be able to edit the properties to show the same photographer, date, location, etc., for all of them at once. I'm primarily on a PC, but I have access to a Mac as well. Any tips would be greatly appreciated!

This is a job for . . . EXIFTOOL!
by PROlenick / March 11, 2011 2:16 PM PST

A guy by the name of Phil Harvey has created a program that runs on Windows, Mac and Unix machines called ExifTool. It's a command-line utility that can be called out of batch files with its own batch programming language. It can extract - and can edit the metadata in a large number of types of files, with a heavy emphasis on digital photography files including RAW files. It can do conditional-testing before editing, and make backups of the original unedited versions for safety.

There's also a GUI front-end available to make it easier to work with in interactive mode.

All this stuff is free. Go to:

http://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool/

to get the lowdown - and the downloads!

I use it to batch edit the distance information in pics taken with my Canon Digital Rebel XTi (called the EOS 400D in Europe) - that model swaps the upper and lower focus distances recorded in the Exif.

With some help from Phil Harvey himself, I made a simple batch file to run through all the pix in a photo shoot and swap those distance values back so that they become intelligible to Adobe's programs (Canon's own programs refuse to see the distance data from this camera either way).

Another option could be
by richteral / March 11, 2011 7:31 PM PST

MS Pro Photo Tools; I have not used it for batch editing metadata, but it is probably capable of it. You will need to check.

Thanks!
by lucyjupiter / March 13, 2011 11:48 PM PDT

@PROlenick and richteral--thanks, these seem like good possibilities!

Batch metadata
by SShams / October 19, 2011 10:23 AM PDT

You can use LightRoom 3 by Adobe.
I use it all the time after every photoshoot.
Just download all the photos, and then make the changes to to metadata and save (or export) to a new location.

Steve Shams
LA Fashion Photographer

Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator signature link removed as it is prohibited in these forums on 10/24/2011 at 9:29 AM PT

Back to Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum
