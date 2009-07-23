About Garage Band. Have you seen it?
Hello
I play keyboard, and know that there is this whole world out there of sounds and software which the pros use.
Im not looking to go pro straightaway, but was just seeking some ideas on what the best programs/hardware are to use for a beginner. Basically, I just want to be able to know how to put extra sounds and layer them with other sound, and perhaps change them up, e.g. add more treble or bass or chorus etc. I have a Mac, and it seems that the majority of people seem to prefer a Mac over a PC for this type of stuff.
Any advice whatsoever to put me in the right direction would be awesome.
Cheers.